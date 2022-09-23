Adam Lehman, J. David Heller and Bruce C. Ratner are three of the seven Shaker Heights High School graduates named to the Shaker Schools Alumni Hall of Fame for induction Oct. 15.
The inductees have made significant contributions to the fields of television, film, journalism, social justice, advocacy, commercial real estate, higher education and diversity, equity and inclusion, according to a news release.
The class of 2022 Shaker Schools Alumni Hall of Fame inductees are:
• Clothilde Ewing, class of 1996, has spent her career behind the scenes in television studios, the halls of government and at one of Chicago’s leading nonprofits and has recently published her first picture book, “Stella Keeps the Sun Up.” Her goal is for children, whether they look like hers or not, to see children of color in books that have everything to do with belonging and joy.
• J. David Heller, class of 1983, has in his 30-year career helped to build the largest development firm that provides both affordable and luxury multifamily housing and is committed to community service in the Greater Cleveland area as well as to the Jewish community in Cleveland and around the world, according to the release. Heller was recently featured in the Cleveland Jewish News for being named chair for the next phase of JFNA’s Ukraine aid campaign and is a past board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
• Adam Lehman, class of 1985, is the president and CEO of Hillel International, the largest Jewish student organization in the world, with a presence on more than 850 college and university campuses in 17 countries.
• Ted Mason, Class of 1968, is a distinguished scholar of African-American literature and culture, according to the release. He is a leader in higher education as well as in diversity, equity and inclusion.
• Dale Pollock, class of 1968, is an award-winning journalist, author, film producer and cinema professor. He is awaiting publication of his first work of fiction, “Chopped: A Novel.”
• Bruce C. Ratner, class of 1963, is a visionary builder and agent of change from Harlem to Times Square to Brooklyn, building landmark skyscrapers, according to the release. He is currently dedicated to building clinics to discover early signs of cancer.
• Beth E. Richie, Class of 1975, has a career advocating for the expression of women’s freedom from violence and aggression. She is the author of many books and a founding member of The Institute of Domestic Violence.
The Shaker Schools Foundation alumni committee selected the graduates from a pool of nominations gathered from the community at large. To be considered, alumni must be distinguished in their field of endeavor, make significant contributions to the community, and serve as positive role models to current students.
The seven inductees join the more than 319 graduates who have been inducted into the Shaker Schools Alumni Hall of Fame since it was established in 1986.
On Oct. 15, the seven inductees will be honored at a dinner and induction ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at Shaker Heights Country Club. Tickets are $75 and are available until Oct. 10 The inductees will address students at Shaker Heights High School in a special assembly Oct. 14.
Nominations for the 2023 Hall of Fame class will open in January 2023. Visit shakerschoolsfoundation.org/alumni for updates.