Leon Gabinet, a beloved professor of tax law at Case Western Reserve University who rescued a Navy sailor during World War II and ran guns and Holocaust survivors to Palestine, died Dec. 6 after a brief illness. He was 94.
Gabinet made aliyah to Israel prior to its statehood. Both a Zionist and a scholar of Torah, he helped form the traditional egalitarian Beth El-The Heights Synagogue in Cleveland Heights, chanting Torah and Haftarah in a strong baritone voice.
Gabinet taught at CWRU School of Law for more than 50 years, working into his 90s, and teaching tax law through 2020.
As a professor, he raised $10 million in a single gift for the law school.
Born in Ostrów Mazowiecka, Poland June 1, 1927, his father, Chaim Gabinet, who had hoped to get a visa to Palestine, instead left his family four weeks after Leon was born bound for Chicago.
While Chaim Gabinet attempted to save money to bring his family to him, Leon Gabinet with his mother, Sarah, and half-sister, Marion, lived with his maternal grandparents, where they had a cow, a goat, no running water or electricity, Gabinet told his daughter, Sarah Gabinet, and her husband, John Siegel, in a series of interviews in 2020. His grandfather served as the town rabbi.
At age 4, he was sent to a traditional cheder, or Jewish day school, Siegel said at Gabinet’s Dec. 10 funeral, and when the rabbi slapped him after he lost his place in a Hebrew book, his uncle placed him in a progressive Zionist school.
“So Leon as a young child experienced the dynamic tension between tradition and modernity,” Siegel said. “His love for Jewish liturgy, traditions and its music remained deeply ingrained to the end, but he also loved and lived in a broad world of intellectual curiosity and pursuits and was very much a Renaissance man. … He embraced it all simultaneously.”
The family reunited in Chicago in 1934, where Leon Gabinet attended public schools and Zionist Hebrew school. He joined Hashomer Hatzair, a Zionist youth group.
After graduating from high school in 1944, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving until August 1946.
“He told us he enlisted because he wanted to fight the Nazis and because he recognized and saw it as a way to get the higher education he craved through the GI Bill,” Siegel said.
His cruiser was struck in a Japanese kamikaze attack during the battle of Okinawa in 1945. He pulled a severely injured sailor from a turret, Siegel said, saving his life. About 250 lives were lost. Leon Gabinet survived on a lifeboat, waiting for hours for rescue.
In 1947, he went to Palestine for several months as a Halutznik, a pioneer, where he lived on Kibbutz Sasa in the Upper Galilee and worked in an apple orchard.
From Israel he returned to the United States three times to pick up disassembled guns, returning to Israel by ship, with a stop in France to pick up Holocaust survivors.
“My dad was pegged because he was a brave guy, but also because he was fluent in many of the languages that the Holocaust survivors spoke,” Sarah Gabinet said at his funeral. “Whether it be Yiddish or German or Polish, and so he was invaluable. … He made it twice, back and forth. The third time, not so lucky.”
The ship was stopped and Leon Gabinet was placed in an internment camp on Cypress for two weeks.
He decided to leave Israel to return to Chicago because he wanted an education.
After he returned to Chicago, he met Laille Schutz, at a party, Sarah Gabinet told the Cleveland Jewish News, Dec. 13.
“She was a beautiful redheaded woman, and she was extremely bright, and she was a Zionist,” she said.
The two married in Chicago Dec. 19, 1948, and were married for 56 years until Laille Gabinet’s death July 14, 2004.
At about the same time he met his wife, Leon Gabinet went to college, medical school and then law school, all at the University of Chicago. He also played Junior A hockey.
After graduating from law school, he served as a clerk for an Oregon Supreme Court justice, then worked for the state tax commission, and for a Portland law firm “as their first Jewish hire,” Siegel said.
In 1968, he decided to leave law practice for the classroom and accepted a job at CWRU.
“In these 53 years, he truly adopted Cleveland as his home,” said Siegel, adding some of his favorite memories entail watching Cleveland Browns or Indians games with Leon Gabinet.
Siegel said when Leon Gabinet came to Sarah’s and his house for dinner, “He invariably entered and continued through much of the visit humming or singing any of a multitude of songs.”
Those could be Jewish songs, show tunes, classical melodies, standards, Christian hymns or Christmas carols.
“When our family now gathers for a meal, we no longer have the person to say, ‘Eat that. It will put hair on your chest,’” Siegel said.
Gabinet is survived by three children, Sarah Gabinet (John Siegel) of Shaker Heights, Kathryn Kroo (Ira Kroo) of Montreal, Arthur Gabinet (Christina Paxson) of Providence, R.I.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his dear companion, Louise Mooney of Avon. He was predeceased by his half-sister, Marion Siskind.
Donations in his memory be made to Beth El-The Heights Synagogue, 3246 Desota Ave., Cleveland Heights, OH 44118; Case Western Reserve University School of Law, 10900 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106; or the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.