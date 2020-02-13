With several offseason moves, how will the Indians do this season? Will they win the American League pennant and contend for the World Series once again?
What direction are the Cavs headed?
And is Kevin Stefanski the right coach to leads the Browns?
These questions are likely to be touched on and discussed by a panel of Cleveland sports experts at the Cleveland Jewish News’ annual “Les is More,” featuring CJN Sports Columnist Les Levine as moderator at Buffalo Wild Wings Warrensville Heights, 26200 Harvard Road, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on March 5. Tickets include breakfast, and a question-and-answer session will follow the panel discussion.
Panelists are: Andy Baskin, co-host of “Baskin & Phelps” on 92.3 The Fan; Adam “The Bull,” co-host of “Bull & Fox” on 92.3 The Fan; Aaron Goldhammer, co-host of “The Really Big Show” on 850 ESPN Cleveland; and Tony Grossi, of thelandondemand.com and 850 ESPN Cleveland.
“The CJN is thrilled to offer this rare opportunity to hear from the areas top radio sports minds, as we welcome them together for one morning, debating the hot topics in Northeast Ohio sports away from their studios,” said Gina Lloyd, events manager at the CJN.
Tickets are $18, and reservations are required. To register, visit cjn.org/lesismore.
Co-presenting sponsor is Classic Lexus and Dale Braun and David Gottlieb of Edward Jones; venue sponsor is Buffalo Wild Wings Warrensville Heights; support also comes from Elk & Elk, 850 ESPN Cleveland, Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan, Mandel Jewish Community Center and Smylie One Heating, Cooling & Plumbing Co.
Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Gina Lloyd at glloyd@cjn.org or 216-342-5196.