A celebration of life for late Cleveland sports icon Les Levine will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Beachwood High School auditorium at 25100 Fairmount Blvd.
A fixture on the Cleveland sports scene for more than five decades, Levine died Feb. 3, 2021, after a protracted battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease, according to his family. He was 74. Levine, a Twinsburg resident, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018.
[ READ: Les Levine recalled as icon, hall-of-famer, mensch ]
After being a household name for more than four decades on radio and television, he joined the Cleveland Jewish News in October 2011. His columns started to appear in the Columbus Jewish News in 2018. His final column appeared Jan. 1, 2021.
His brothers, Bill Levine and Stu Levine, said they felt a public celebration of life event that was open to anyone was the best way to honor his memory, especially since he had touched so many lives through his career.
“This is not eulogy or anything serious,” Bill Levine, who lives in Beachwood, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “This is all stories and goofiness. I know it sounds strange, but that was Les.”
When their brother died, the funeral was limited to 35 people because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They couldn’t be outside in the winter or hold shiva, Bill Levine said.
“But, the tributes just kept coming,” he said. “We’ve been talking about this almost since the day he died. There are still who like talking about him – as strange as it sounds. It’s strange to us and would’ve been to him, too. We knew he had a big name here, but the fact so many people from all over have been affected by his passing is incredible. And, it’s still happening.”
[ READ: Les Levine inducted into Ohio APME Hall of Fame ]
Stu Levine, who lives in Pepper Pike, told the CJN, “We’re still mourning. So many people still comment online that they miss him. So, because we couldn’t do this last year, we also have some family members coming in that couldn’t come to the funeral. That is another big thing for us.”
Realizing the breadth of stories out there, Bill Levine said they wanted to harness that storytelling the same way their brother would’ve – in an open format. The event will have a panel of some of Les Levine’s former colleagues as well as microphones for the audience to also share their memories and stories. Additionally, while there are no COVID-19 protocols in place for the event, masks will be available. The event will also have security, likely a few Beachwood police officers.
“It’s about Les, not a sports talk,” he said. “We want goofy Les stories, of which we have hundreds ourselves, but we want to hear from others.”
Stu Levine said, “Audience participation is key here. We want people to come up and throw out anything about Les they want. As Bill mentioned, this is going to be a fun night. It’s not a fundraiser or anything. We just want to talk about our brother with other people. I will be most happy if the turnout is tremendous.”
[ READ: GV Art + Design honors Les Levine with T-shirt ]
Simply put, the Levines are looking forward to potentially hearing new stories about their late brother.
“We really want people to get involved at this event,” Bill Levine said. “We can come up with stories and so can the people who worked with Les, but we want to hear how other people were affected by him, and still are, even after he is gone.”