Les Levine, an iconic broadcaster who was a sports columnist for the Cleveland Jewish News for 10 years, was inducted posthumously into the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Journalism Hall of Fame on April 3.
Levine, who died on Feb. 3, 2021, at age 74 after a protracted battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease, was honored during a ceremony held at the Villa Milano Banquet and Conference Center in Columbus. His widow, Allison, and his stepdaughter, Mara Bendersky, attended.
Kevin S. Adelstein, president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company and publisher and CEO of the CJN, inducted Les and accepted the award on behalf of the family.
“Les was a fixture on Cleveland radio and TV for decades,” Adelstein said in inducting Levine. “He had listeners, viewers and he had readers. Our readers.
“Les and I shared a few breakfasts together at Corky & Lenny’s, the famous Cleveland deli. It was during our first meal together when Les emphatically looked me straight in the eyes and reminded me that he’d been on radio and TV for decades, and when he and Allison go out in public, nobody recognizes him.
“‘When I walk in this deli,’” he said, “‘they come up to me and ask if I’m that guy who writes a sports column for the CJN.’
“He so enjoyed the platform, as he did his broadcast platform,” Adelstein said. “And our readers so enjoyed his columns.”
Before accepting the induction on behalf of Allison Levine and Bendersky, “Les’ brothers, children, grandchildren and all the other tens of thousands of fans that adored Les and keep him close in our hearts and minds,” Adelstein closed with, “In Judaism, there’s a common term for a person of honor and integrity – a mensch. Les Levine was ever the mensch. Of all the hall of fames Les has been inducted in, this is the most recent.” Adelstein was referring to how Levine would always close his shows, “Of all the shows I have done, the is the most recent.”
After being a household name for more than four decades on television, he joined the CJN in October 2011. His columns started to appear in the Columbus Jewish News in 2018. His final column appeared Jan. 1, 2021.
Levine hosted an annual sports breakfast for the CJN, “Les is More,” with other local broadcasters sitting on his panel, and also served as emcee during the CJN’s high school player of the week banquets. The player of the week award was renamed in Levine’s memory.
Levine is also in the Jewish Community Center Softball Hall of Fame and the Greater Cleveland Slo-Pitch Softball Hall of Fame, and he received the 2019 Excellence in Broadcasting Award for Radio from the Cleveland Association of Broadcasters. Following his death in June 2021, he was elected into the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame which was founded by his uncle, Sam Levine.
Also inducted into the Ohio APME hall of fame were retired reporter Todd Baucher of WTAP in Parkersburg, W.Va., Alan Miller, retired editor of the Columbus Dispatch, and Marla Ridenour, a sports writer for the Akron Beacon Journal. Baucher graduated from Mentor High School.