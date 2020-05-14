Leslie H. Wexner has officially retired as CEO and chairman of L Brands, the company he started, announced during a virtual annual meeting March 14.
In February, L Brands announced Wexner would step down after leading the company since its inception. The company owns Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret.
Andrew Meslow, CEO of Bath & Body Works, is now CEO of L Brands, and board member Sarah Nash is chairwoman. Wexner will remain a member of the L Brands board as chairman emeritus.
L Brands was to sell 55% stake in Victoria’s Secret to New York-based Sycamore Partners, also announced in February. However, last week the transaction was terminated after Sycamore Partners backed out, ostensibly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of L Brands’ strategy moving forward, the company is establishing Bath & Body Works as a pure-play public company and is taking steps to prepare the Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Victoria’s Secret Beauty and PINK businesses (collectively, Victoria’s Secret) to operate as a separate, standalone company.
This story will be updated.