Lev Miriam Bikur Cholim of Cleveland, the largely volunteer Jewish organization that tends to Jews in medical need, is taking precautions following the outbreak of coronavirus.
"Attention staff members, volunteers and patients," Rabbi Alan Joseph, director of development wrote in March 10 email. "Due to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cuyahoga County, Bikur Cholim is monitoring the situation closely and is receiving updates from local, state and national health organizations. It is our priority to take proactive measures to ensure the wellbeing of our patients, volunteers and staff. We ask that our volunteers be mindful that we serve a population that is at risk with very low immune systems and are more vulnerable than others."
Joseph said that Bikur Cholim would continue to use sanitization and infection control practices to control the spread of disease and is sanitizing high-touch areas.
"We will follow protocols and follow a detailed checklist when and if the situation changes, but currently the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to report a low threat level/risk in our area," he wrote. "Additionally, we are canceling activities with large groups and are closely monitoring all staff members to make sure they are healthy to come to work."
He included a list of precautions regarding hand-washing and contact with the ill.
"We will be continuously evaluating the situation and our measures to keep everyone safe. We will keep you informed with updates as they come available," he wrote. "In addition to paying close attention to all these precautions, Purim is an auspicious time for our prayers to be received with open arms, therefore let us all daven (pray) for health and divine protection and for the cessation of this virus and of all illnesses."