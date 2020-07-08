Levin Furniture and Mattress Stores reopened eight Cleveland locations – five furniture stores and three mattress stores – on July 3.
Robert Levin, chairman of Levin Furniture, is coming out of retirement to lead the stores that are reopening. Levin originally sold the company last year, but the owners could not survive the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
Levin reacquired the store locations through the bankruptcy process. According to the release, the former owners left employees without jobs and customers without their deposits on furniture or refunds when they closed.
“Finally, we’re back,” Levin said in the release. “This has been an exciting time for us as we drove to re-acquire Levin Furniture and Mattress Stores for many good reasons. Our customers and associates can once again have access to the quality and commitment of a family-owned business that offers a great place to furnish homes and to work.”
“We are excited to bring back a century of high standards and caring for the communities we serve. I couldn’t be more pleased to come out of retirement and to collaborate with two brothers – Matt Schultz and John Schultz – who also grew up in a high integrity family furniture business.”
Customers who have been left without refunds or furniture deposits by the previous owner will be contacted by mail with next steps. According to the release, 375 employees have been rehired for Levin’s reopening, and more positions are still available.
The following furniture stores are open in Oakwood, Mentor, Middleburg Heights, Avon and Canton. The following mattress stores are open in Mayfield, Strongsville and Stow.
The stores will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Levin’s, headquartered in Pittsburgh, was founded in 1920 by Sam and Jessie Levin in Mount Pleasant, Pa.