Former Cleveland Jewish News Sports Columnist Les Levine will be posthumously inducted into the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame Oct. 19.
Levine, whose career started in radio and then branched out to television, wrote a weekly column for the Cleveland Jewish News and the Columbus Jewish News until his death Feb. 3 at age 74, after a battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease.
Levine spent five decades covering sports in Northeast Ohio. He broadcast more than 2,500 sporting events as the play-by-play announcer for Kent State University football and basketball, Cleveland State University basketball, the Cleveland Thunderbolts, Cleveland Crusaders and high school sports.
Levine’s talk show, “More Sports and Les Levine,” aired on radio and television almost every weekday since 1991.
During the Cleveland Cavaliers’ NBA championship season in 2016, Levine hosted the playoff post game show on 92.3 The Fan, and then covered the Cavs’ victory parade after they defeated the Golden State Warriors in the NBA finals that year.
Also being inducted are 2003 British Open Champion Ben Curtis, who played at Kent State and was born in Columbus, and former Cavs stars Zydrunas Ilgauskas and Larry Nance Sr.
The ceremony will be at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. A cocktail party will be at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 and the ceremony at 8.
Tickets are $100 per person, or tables of 10 for $1,000. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3kP73fQ. Deadline to purchase tickets is Oct. 11.