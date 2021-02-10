Former Shaker Heights resident Eric Levitz, co-founder and executive director of The AZ House of Jerusalem, was among award winners as the Rabbi Samuel S. and A. Irma Cohon Memorial Foundation announced its 2020 Cohon Memorial Foundation winners during a livestreamed event Jan. 24.
Other winners were: Rabbi Michael Swirsky, founder of the Pardes Foundation, and Rabbi Leon Morris, president of the Pardes Foundation.
The award recognizes three individuals for their work on behalf of the Jewish people, according to a news release.
“We are very proud to honor these outstanding recipients who have done so much for the Jewish world, and continue to make a significant impact today, reaching across all lines of denomination and background to teach, inspire – and save – Jews,” Rabbi Samuel S. Cohon, president of the foundation, said in the release. “Our honorees this year, Rabbi Swirsky, Rabbi Morris and Eric Levitz, are exceptional people who capture the essence of the work these awards are designed to foster.”
Levitz went on birthright in 2015, which inspired him to move to Israel and set up an AZ House in Jerusalem, drawing on his experiences with drug addiction, according to a January 2018 interview in the Cleveland Jewish News. The residential, tuition-free addiction treatment center was established in 2016, with the help of Moshe Zalman Olive and Yehuda Friedman, and serves men over the age of 18 struggling with addiction.
“I am deeply humbled and honored to have been chosen as a recipient of the 2020 Cohon Memorial Foundation Award,” Levitz said in the release. “For the past four years, I have dedicated myself to helping men achieve permanent sobriety, and to be recognized in such a manner was completely unexpected and I am truly grateful for this opportunity. If anyone is struggling with addiction or alcoholism, please know, that you are not alone and there are many people out there, including myself, who can help and guide you on a path to a healthy and productive life.”
The Pardes Foundation, an open, inclusive and diverse Jewish learning community based in Jerusalem, was founded in 1972, with programs worldwide. Morris has been president since 2017.
Founded in 2003, the Cohon Memorial Foundation has annually awarded funds to individuals who make contributions to the Jewish people in the fields of information and education, rescue, unity or the creative arts, according to the release. The foundation was established by the Cohon’s children and grandchildren in memory of Rabbi Samuel S. Cohon and his wife, A. Irma Cohon, using the awards to recognize areas they cared about.