Levy Gardens Assisted Living in Youngstown is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
Originally called Heritage Gardens, the community was created for the purpose of serving the assisted living needs of older adults in the Jewish community, according to a news release. Today, everyone is welcome at Levy Gardens, regardless of religion, the release stated.
“Twenty-five years ago, members of our community saw the need for an assisted living facility,” Andrew Lipkin, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation CEO, said in the release. “The result was this beautiful addition to our 18 acre campus.”
Levy Gardens offers independent living with private apartments, but with the added comfort and security of assisted living. It features 18 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom residential apartments with complete kitchens.
The community is part of the continuum of care available through the not-for-profit Senior Living by Youngstown Area Jewish Federation, the news release said. Senior Living by Youngstown Area Jewish Federation includes Heritage Manor Rehabilitation & Retirement Community, Adult Day Services at Heritage Manor and Levy Gardens Assisted Living Facility. Also on the 18-acre Gypsy Lane campus is the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown and Jewish Family & Community Services.
Levy Gardens is at 584 Granada Ave.
For more information, visit yajf.org/seniorliving.