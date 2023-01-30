Ideastream Public Media received a $1 million gift from the estate of Toby Devan Lewis, a longtime supporter, former board trustee and chairs council member, who has built a national reputation for recognizing and nurturing up-and-coming artists as a prominent arts benefactor, according to a news release.

As a pioneer and champion of the arts and cultural scenes in Cleveland, Lewis was instrumental in helping to grow the Center for Contemporary Art into Cleveland MOCA, where she most recently served as an honorary board member, the release stated. Lewis also served on the boards of the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Cleveland International Film Festival, the Cleveland Institute of Art, Case Western Reserve University and Ideastream Public Media.

“Toby was instrumental in the recognition and promotion of the arts and cultural institutions in Northeast Ohio and throughout the U.S.,” Kevin Martin, president and CEO of Ideastream Public Media, said in the release. “She was seminal in starting iconic arts coverage on both WCPN and WVIZ. Her passion and dedication for the arts and success of Ideastream Public Media cannot be overstated. This gift is a heartwarming affirmation of her commitment and appreciation of our arts and cultural programming and trustworthy reporting done by Ideastream, and will ensure Ideastream continues championing local arts and culture.”

Her artistic eye extended to New York City as she was a longtime supporter of the New Museum and helped birth the pioneering New York Performa biennial of performance art.

Over the years, Lewis served on several boards of organizations across the country, including San Antonio’s ArtPace and Aspen, Colorado’s Anderson Ranch Arts Center. In 2006, she created the Toby Fund to further support the arts, including a grant program for Master of Fine Arts students across the country. The following year, she received a Cleveland Arts Prize for Distinguished Service for the Arts.

“Toby always stayed well informed by being a regular consumer of news and was an enthusiastic listener,” Ivy Lewis, Toby Lewis’s daughter, said in the release. “Toby had a dynamic mind, was a lifelong learner, and an engaged citizen. The thorough and thought-provoking pieces produced by public radio enriched her life for many years. Hopefully, her gift will enrich the lives of many others by allowing them to stay well-informed for many years to come.”