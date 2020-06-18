The first time Brynna Fish lost a job due to discrimination was in the 1980s.
Her employer was the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism and Fish said, one day, she got a call asking if she was a lesbian. The Cleveland Heights resident recalls denying it.
“A couple months later, I got a call saying that they were shutting my position down because of financial reasons, but I managed the budget of my job and I knew that there were not financial concerns,” Fish told the Cleveland Jewish News.
More recently, Fish said at the synagogue’s centennial celebration she ran into the rabbi she worked under and asked him if he remembered her.
“He did and I put my hand out to shake his hand, and I said to him, ‘I’d like to forgive you’ ... then he took my hand in both of his hands and he looked me in the eye and he said, ‘Brynna, it was a different time then,’ and I said, ‘Yes, yes it was,’” Fish said.
“I have been let go from several jobs because I’m a lesbian, and I’m heartened now that if somebody is fired today, tomorrow or the next day, now there’s recourse,” she said.
The Supreme Court ruled June 15 that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.
The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBT workers.
“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”
The decision was a defeat not just for the employers, but also the Trump administration, which argued the law’s plain wording compelled a ruling for the employers. Gorsuch, a conservative appointee of President Donald Trump, concluded the opposite.
He was joined in the majority by Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s four liberal members. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s other Supreme Court pick, dissented, along with Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas.
“The Court tries to convince readers that it is merely enforcing the terms of the statute, but that is preposterous,” Alito wrote in the dissent. “Even as understood today, the concept of discrimination because of ‘sex’ is different from discrimination because of ‘sexual orientation’ or ‘gender identity.’”
Kavanaugh wrote in a separate dissent that the court was rewriting the law to include gender identity and sexual orientation, a job that belongs to Congress. Still, Kavanaugh said the decision represents an “important victory achieved today by gay and lesbian Americans.”
The outcome is expected to have a big impact for the estimated 8.1 million LGBT workers across the country because most states don’t protect them from workplace discrimination. An estimated 11.3 million LGBT people live in the U.S., according to the Williams Institute at the UCLA law school.
Professor Doron Kalir teaches in Cleveland State University’s Cleveland-Marshall College of Law in Cleveland and described the Supreme Court’s 6-3 vote as “very, very important and momentous.” An expert on the constitutional rights of the LGBTQ community, Kalir told the CJN June 15 was a great day for the law and the community.
He noted it was almost exactly five years ago on June 26, 2015, that the Supreme Court struck down all state bans on same-sex marriage, legalized it in all 50 states and required states to honor out-of-state same-sex marriage licenses in the case Obergefell v. Hodges.
“Imagine that you’re getting married on Sunday and that’s the happiest day in your life ... and it’s an important wedding because it’s sanctioned by the United States Constitution,” Kalir said. For a member of the LGBTQ community, coming to work the following Monday and showing pictures from their wedding could have caused their termination prior to this ruling, despite the legality of same-sex marriage.
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish issued a statement June 15 commending the Supreme Court for their ruling.
“As we confront discrimination in all areas of our society, this ruling helps clear the way for gay and transgender workers to feel more secure, knowing that they have legal protections from being harassed or fired from their jobs because of their sexual orientation,” Budish said. “This ruling is particularly timely given that June is National Pride Month. This truly is a cause for celebration.”
