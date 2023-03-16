The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections will launch the “Voter Education Library Series” as it visits 14 branches of the Cuyahoga County Public Library to educate voters on new election laws that will take effect April 4 as absentee voting begins for the May 2 primary election.
Representatives will provide information on the changes to voting by mail, early in-person voting, voting on election day and voting locations, as well as provide and accept voter registration cards, vote-by-mail ballot applications and offer information concerning temporary and Election Day employment opportunities.
From 2 to 6 p.m. March 21 and March 28, the representatives will be at the Beachwood, Brooklyn, Berea and Maple Heights libraries; March 22 and March 29 at the Garfield Heights, Independence, Parma Snow, Parma Powers and Solon libraries; and March 23 and March 30 at the Parma Heights, Bedford, Warrenville Heights, Westlake Porter and Strongsville libraries.
The list of municipalities in the primary election and additional information concerning the new election laws are available at 443vote.us, or by calling 216-443-8683.