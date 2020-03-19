In unprecedented moves last week, some Shabbat services were canceled, some b’nai mitzvot were postponed, Jewish day schools were ordered closed for weeks, nursing homes took stringent measures, the Mandel Jewish Community Center shuttered, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland had employees work remotely and synagogues shut their doors.
Life as the 80,800 Jews of Northeast Ohio knew it suddenly came to a standstill.
Like other parts of the United States and other countries around the world, Ohio is reeling from the effects of COVID-19, the highly contagious disease that was first identified last December in Wuhan, China, and last week was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
As of March 18, Ohio had 88 COVID-19 cases confirmed, Israel had 433, the U.S. had more than 7,000 and the world had more than 218,000. More than 8,900 people have died from it. Experts say those numbers will increase.
On March 13, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency, which allowed millions of dollars to be made immediately available across the country to states.
The impact of COVID-19 has been devastating across the Jewish community of Northeast Ohio.
While some employees are still working in their offices, many are working remotely. Shopping plazas, libraries, community centers and other gathering places normally filled with people are empty, closed or seeing much less traffic than normal.
A typical Shabbat near the Orthodox campus on South Green Road in Beachwood – one that would have hundreds of worshipers walking to and from shul and kibitzing on the corners, had only a handful on March 14. A lone Beachwood police car sat in front of one synagogue as two worshipers walked past following services.
Parking lots, usually packed with cars worshipers would have had left on a Friday night to drive home after Shabbat, were empty. Streets around the Orthodox campus in Beachwood and University Heights were eerily quiet.
In addition to hundreds of Jewish events either being postponed or canceled – including National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland’s gala featuring Grammy and Tony Award-winner Leslie Odom Jr., AJC Global Seder and Israel Bonds’ “An Evening with Tzipi Livni.” The CJN’s An Evening with Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey is being rescheduled for the fall – thousands of secular events across Northeast Ohio were also affected. The Ohio Primary was delayed, professional sports teams went on hiatus, high school and college basketball tournaments were called off and theaters went dark. There were few places people could go.
On March 10, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, working with Dr. Amy Acton, director for the Ohio Department of Health, signed a state of emergency.
Shoppers clean out stores
Two days later, following DeWine’s announcement of a fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state, the limiting of mass gatherings and the suspension of schools for three weeks, Greater Clevelanders flocked to stores. Thousands swarmed area grocery, convenience and department stores to stock up, and found many things weren’t left on the shelves. Hand sanitizer and toilet paper were among the most sought out, and stores started to limit the number of each customers could purchase, if any was left.
At 8 a.m. March 13 at Heinen’s in University Heights, a steady crowd flowed in just after opening.
One man was observed wearing a mask and gloves as he did his shopping. He refused to let an employee place his groceries in his car when he entered the parcel pick-up area. Instead, he got out and put his groceries in it himself.
At about 6:30 p.m. March 12, BJ’s Wholesale Club in Warrensville Heights experienced heavier than usual traffic. There were no shopping carts left in the store, and customers followed other customers to their cars, in the hopes of using the carts next.
Inside the store, some shelves were empty, especially in the paper products aisle. Lines were many customers deep.
At about 5 p.m. March 12 at Trader Joe’s in Woodmere, lines snaked into the aisles from the registers. Entire aisles were depleted of food and other products. Most of the loaves of bread were gone from the shelves. Customers were lining up to take items out of the frozen food display cases as quickly as employees could restock them. Stores restocked as quickly as possible.
Federation, community’s response
“We’re wrapping our arms around the community needs – (including) employment (and) financial assistance needs,” Erika B. Rudin-Luria, president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News March 18.
She said members of the Jewish community immediately began “offering up their time, their skills (and) housing, in some cases.”
While Federation employees worked remotely, they already had a business plan in place to follow.
“We didn’t have to think through many of the steps … which has been really great, because then we could focus on the well-being of the Jewish community,” Rudin-Luria said. “We’ve been working very closely with our partners, and I mean partners in the broadest way – beneficiaries, synagogues and other agencies.”
Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation offered a $250,000 grant to allow the Federation and Jewish agencies to respond to COVID-19.
Rudin-Luria said we can't predict the total cost to the community as of today. Her organization is focusing on community needs at the moment, rather than projecting costs.
Of the grant, she said, “It’s a beginning.”
Staff Reporters Skylar Dubelko and Jane Kaufman contributed to this report.