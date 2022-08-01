From 2017 to 2021, Rabbi Aryeh Lightstone served as the senior adviser to U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.
In this role, he helped advance U.S.-Israel bilateral relations with a focus on energy expansion and economic development. During his tenure, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States signed the Abraham Accords, a joint peace agreement between the countries, on Sept. 15, 2020. He was appointed a special envoy for economic normalization, serving as the point person in Israel for the implementation of the Abraham Accords.
This period of his life, and the signing of the Abraham Accords, is the topic of his first book, “Let My People Know: The Incredible Story of Middle East Peace and What Lies Ahead,” which was published July 12. In support of the recent release, Lightstone will visit Cleveland on Aug. 9 at Jewish Family Experience in University Heights to discuss the book and the real-life events that inspired it. Copies will be available for sale and signing at the event.
“The book title says it all,” Lightstone told the Cleveland Jewish News in a telephone call from New York. “In a world where we were told growing up there were two things you’ll never do – brain surgery or achieve peace in the Middle East. I’ll never do brain surgery for sure, but I was part of a team to begin the process of peace in the Middle East. I found it was part of my duty to let my people know the work we began. I am not the architect or designer of peace, but I am the subcontractor. That’s what I go through in the book, letting my people know what peace does and can look like.”
Lightstone, who splits his time between Colorado in the summer and Israel in the winter, said while writing a book is a long process that comes with multiple versions, the book he arrived at and released is largely the story he wanted to tell. Before joining the State Department, Lightstone worked as an educator, rabbi, management professional, entrepreneur and issue advocate.
“As a diplomat, there is a speech you want to give, the one you gave and the one you should’ve given,” he said. “It’s the same for book writing. But with speeches, you almost always have the opportunity to give a new one the next day. With books, the process is very long and the world has changed meaningfully in the last year. There would be differences in the book if I wrote it today but the fundamentals of the book and how I witnessed peace coming to be remains as truthful as when I wrote it.”
Visiting Cleveland and metropolitan areas like it for his book tour was deliberate, Lightstone said. He said while the Abraham Accords weren’t outwardly celebrated in larger markets like New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, he believes those peace efforts resonate more with average Americans.
“Everyday Americans in everyday cities will appreciate it,” Lightstone said. “When you read the book, it’s all about common sense. The actions the leaders took are all things that make sense. And I think that resonates with Americans who live their lives with common sense.”
At the event, attendees will get the “inside story” into what brokering the Abraham Accords was like. Since the book paints a broader picture of those events, attendees will be able to ask more pointed questions and get a “fly-on-the-wall perspective” of those talks, Lightstone said.
“I hope people will come, listen, ask questions and I can respond intelligently so they can walk out and think that the Middle East isn’t what they thought and they can rethink that,” he said. “Wonderful things can happen when people sit down and listen to each other. I hope to continue being part of that conversation to make the Middle East more secure.”