Many Ohioans limited their gatherings during Thanksgiving to help slow the spread of COVID-19, a critical choice that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said should continue through the coming weeks.
“Compared to last year, there was a 60-70% reduction in the number of contacts people had over the holiday,” he said referencing data from the New York Times.
“It’s critical that we keep up the work we started during Thanksgiving for the next several weeks to prevent another surge in January,” he said. “If we can get through Christmas and New Year’s without a significant surge, we will be much better positioned to start 2021 against this virus.”
In spite of slowing the spread during Thanksgiving, hospitals are still busy with COVID-19 patients, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer at the Ohio Department of Health.
“Adding a post-holiday spike to that would create a terrible situation,” he said.
He reminded Ohioans to stay home as much as possible, wear masks when around others not in your household, keep your distance and wash your hands.
There are 17 counties in the state with a case rate over 1,000, meaning at least 1% of the people in these counties currently have or very recently had the virus and are at risk of spreading it to others.
Of the state’s 88 counties, four in Ohio have a case rate below 500.
The Ohio National Guard received approval from the U.S. Department of Health that allows them to help in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. DeWine has not yet made any decisions on whether the National Guard will administer the vaccines in Ohio.
Ohio has had 629,354 total cases of COVID-19 and 8,122 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Dec. 21.
The number of reported cases increased by 6,548 from Dec. 20.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 43.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 7,271,494. The daily percent positivity is 14.1%, with a seven-day moving average of 13.9%, according to data from Dec. 19. The positivity rate seven-day moving average has been decreasing after reaching 16.1% on Dec. 6 and 7.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 75 from Dec. 20. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 35,048 cumulative hospitalizations, and 5,537 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 301, with 37 ICU admissions.
The ODH reports 454,354 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 63,047 of the cases, 4,265 hospitalizations and 863 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.