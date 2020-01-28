About 140 guests braved the winter weather Jan. 26 to attend Winter Bash, a fundraising event to benefit The Lippman School and the Mandel Early Childhood Education Center at the Shaw JCC in Akron.
With a strolling dairy dinner prepared by Shaw JCC kitchen manager and The Lippman School chef, Efrat Ohayon, participants sampled tomato soup shooters, mini pita with falafel and other hors d’oeuvres. For dessert, guests skewered marshmallows and roasted them at a s’mores bar with graham crackers, chocolate and fresh fruit.
Attendees purchased tickets for the chance auction and wine wall, and also bought tags from a giving tree to support classroom needs for the schools. They danced to the music of the Diamond Kites band and watched the performance from long tables near the stage. At the back of the room, guests had quiet conversations in a cozy living room setup, complete with a fireplace and couches.
Winter Bash co-chairs were Carolyn Garfinkle, Nora Glauberman, Rachel Peltzman Savage and Jen Shkolnik. Early childhood educaion center committee members were Abby Kassel and Jeff Klemm. The event coordinator was Lippman School office coordinator Alisa Reinbolt.