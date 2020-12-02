Anti-Semitism is at near historical levels in the United States, according to Elaine Geller, who co-chaired the 17th annual Lois Zaas Memorial Advocacy Lecture on Nov. 24, titled, “The Changing Face of Anti-Semitism.”
Laura Kuntz, vice president of social justice at the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland, presented the organization’s Advocacy in Action Award to board members Linda Schlein and Stephanie Quaranta, who co-chair the reproductive rights and health committee.
“Throughout these past years, Stephanie and Linda have remained resilient, resourceful and creative, finding new ways to advocate and educate on women’s health issues,” said Dana Trau, vice president of social justice at NCJW/CLE.
Trau said Schlein has co-chaired the committee for three years and brought both new members and new perspectives to the organization’s work. Quaranta has co-chaired the committee for two years and her background as a corporate lawyer has made the entire committee better advocates, according to Trau.
“She is able to navigate the minutia of creating legislation and explain messaging and language to the committee in clear and easy to understand ways,” Trau said of Quaranta. “Her legal acumen has made us valuable partners to legislators working on women’s rights. It has been our joy to watch these two passionate women grow into amazing leaders.”
Leslie Resnick was also a co-chair of the event. She congratulated Schlein and Quaranta before introducing speakers Deborah E. Lipstadt and James Pasch.
Lipstadt is the Dorot Professor of Modern Jewish History and Holocaust studies at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga., and has published and taught about the Holocaust and anti-Semitism for nearly 40 years. She was also a historical consultant to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., and helped design the section dedicated to the American response to the Holocaust.
Pasch is the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Cleveland, serving Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Western Pennsylvania. He is also president of Beachwood City Council.
Lipstadt spoke about how anti-Semitism is defined and how it has changed before entering into a discussion with Pasch.
“I think the hardest part about where we sit tonight is that, if you had told me eight years ago, 10 years ago, that in 2020 we would be seeing the rates of Anti-Semitism that we are seeing in Ohio and across the nation, I don’t know that I would have believed you,” Pasch said. “Yet, here we are, it’s 2020, and in the 40-plus years we at ADL have been tracking Anti-Semitic incidents, we’re seeing rates, this year in Ohio, that we’ve never seen before.”
He asked Lipstadt to explain some root causes of the recent spread of anti-Semitism.
“Anti-Semitism has been rightfully called the longest or the oldest hatred, for good reason,” Lipstadt said. “It’s been around for a long time, but why now? And James, 10 years ago if you had told me I’d be writing a book entitled, ‘Anti-Semitism: Here and Now,’ I would say, ‘Oh my God, that’s alarmist, of course not, that’s not the title I’m going to choose.’”
Lipstadt said people in the United States are living in an age of populism where ordinary people feel their concerns are disregarded by established elite groups. She noted there is a very narrow window for conversation and change and said with that populism comes nationalism.
“I’m a loyal citizen, a patriot, et cetera, but nationalism means, ‘My country and not your country – only me and not you, et cetera,’” Lipstadt said. “So I think (that it’s) those two things.”
To watch the virtual event, visit bit.ly/33EVVsH.