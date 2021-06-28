Deborah E. Lipstadt, the Dorot Professor of Modern Jewish History and Holocaust Studies at Emory University in Atlanta, answers Urban League of Greater Cleveland CEO Marsha Mockabee’s question as to how the Black community and Jewish community can work together as allies during a webinar June 24. The webinar was moderated by Jewish Federation of Cleveland board chair J. David Heller and sponsored by the Federation, the Anti-Defamation League and AJC Cleveland.