As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, author and historian Deborah Lipstadt is noticing a rise in anti-Semitism both from the left and the right.

“What we’re seeing today is sort of a perfect storm of anti-Semitism,” Lipstadt, who teaches at Emory University, said in an ADL webinar April 30 called “Viruses and Violence: Addressing Anti-Semitism in the Shadow of COVID-19.” “We’ve seen anti-Semitism from the right and we’ve seen it from the left over history, no question about it. Anybody remembers the Soviet Union, we see it British Labour Party, and of course we see it from the right, Pittsburgh, Poway, Halle, Germany. etc. and so many other places. But rarely have we seen it simultaneously. So I think that’s what we’re seeing today.”

The webinar was part of ADL’s weekly series since the pandemic surfaced in the United States called “Fighting Hate from Home.”

Lipstadt said she is often which form is worse, and she said both are dangerous.

“Anti-Semitism on the far right, Poway, Pittsburgh, Halle … tends to be more violent, tends to be more vicious, tends to be personal,” she said. “We saw that in some of the demonstrations, the liberate demonstrations, where I think in Columbus, Ohio, I think there was a placard, it looked lie an Israeli flag, the Jew was the rat, and it said, ‘the real plague.’”

State Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, drew attention to that after photos were posted on social media.

“On the left, we tend to see a more institutionalized form of anti-Semitism,” she said. “And that’s dangerous, too. Because that affects a lot of people’s minds in terms of how they should feel about anti-Semitism, how they should react to anti-Semitism.”

She recommends those who place themselves on the right search for it on the right because that gives them “street cred.”

Lipstadt also recommended educating oneself to the facts – about Israel and the world – in order to be able to credibly respond to anti-Semitic statements.

Jonathan Sarna, author and contemporary historian at Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass., spoke of the recurring false hope that anti-Semitism would disappear.

“It’s worth remembering there were many Jews who I think thought at the beginning of the 21th century thought anti-Semitism is history,” he said. “American Jews have become white folks. There was a book called ‘The End of American Ant-Semitism.’

“And then Pittsburgh happened and Poway, and so on,’ he said. “I think it bears remembering that when it comes to anti-Semitism, rumors of its death have been greatly exaggerated and usually it simply is a matter of inattention.”

He also said, it is important not to confuse the simple son for the wicked son, taking an analogy from the haggadah.

Jonathan Greenblatt, national director and CEO of the ADL, opened the discussion with a review of the three main myths about Jews that have fueled anti-Semitism through history: the blood libel, power and greed. He showed images of each as well.

Greenblatt defined the blood libel as “the idea that Jews are responsible for starting or spreading plague in order to murder non-Jews in their midst.”

The myth of Jewish power, he said, is “that Jews are somehow manipulating world events in order to benefit the Jewish people or … the Jewish state.”

Regarding greed, he said the myth is that Jews are profiting from vaccines or from the sale of personal protective equipment. He also spoke of the current climate of anti-Semitism.

“Both in America and around the world, 2020 has brought a surge of anti-Semitism the likes of which doesn’t really have many historical parallels,” he said, adding the ADL tracks anti-Semitic incidents including violence, vandalism, harassment, intimidation and bullying. “And after an almost 15-year decline, we saw in 2016 a 34% spike in those incidents, in 2017 a 57% year over year surge, the largest on record. And then in 2018 while the number dipped 5%, in actuality the acts of harassment increased and the acts of violence more than doubled year over year, of course punctuated by the massacre at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.”

He said 2019 data will be released in early May, “But what I can tell you is that trend is unmistakably bad.”

Greenblatt said the Kantor Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at Tel Aviv University has found “equally jarring” data around the world.

“No. 1, speak up,” he said. “Because it’s when you don’t speak up, the words can lead to worse. No. 2, I agree with something Deborah said: share facts. … Don’t call someone an idiot. Don’t resort to name calling. Don’t resort to hyperbole. … And then, No. 3, show strength.

“Whether you are indeed a white Jew or a Jew of color, whether you are Ashkenazi or Sephardi or Mizrachi, whether you are a secular atheist Jew or a Satmar observant Jew,” he said, “we should lock arms and share strength. And in that unity, we can overcome this.”