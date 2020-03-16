All bars and restaurants in Ohio were be ordered to close to at 9 p.m. March 15. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement during a March 15 news conference. Restaurants will remain open for carry-out and delivery.
Burntwood Tavern in Rocky River, Solon, Brecksville, Cuyahoga Falls and Lyndhurst, as well as M Italian in Chagrin Falls, will be open for curbside pickup and delivery orders from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. All other Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group locations are temporarily closed and not offering to-go service.
Piada Italian Street Food is open for carry-out, online ordering, grab-and-go and delivery.
Donatos Pizza will deliver online lunch, dinner and late night orders.
Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar in Woodmere is open for curbside pick-up and delivery.
BOMBA Taco + Bar in Beachwood is open for curbside pick-up and delivery.
Jack's Deli and Restaurant in Cleveland Heights is open for carryout.
Flour Restaurant in Moreland Hills will offer a limited takeout menu Wednesday through Sunday. Call the restaurant at 216-464-3700 for details.
The Bagel Shoppe in South Euclid and FreshKo catering are partnering with JSL Catering to offer curbside pickup, extended delivery options to homes and businesses; weeknight and Shabbos meal options for home delivery; increased deliveries to local grocery partners. To place a curbside order at The Bagel Shoppe or schedule a delivery, call 216-382-5138 or email clekosherorders@gmail.com. To place a weeknight dinner or Shabbos meal order, visit jslcatering.com/menus/mealdelivery.