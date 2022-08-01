Little Babet, a children’s boutique, will open its second location Aug. 6 at the Atrium Shops at Eton Chagrin Boulevard at 28601 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere.
An open house will take place on opening day noon to 2 p.m and the store will have an expanded collection of items for purchase, including strollers and furniture, according to a news release.
Samantha Probst, the owner and Cleveland native, has focused on selling organic and sustainable items for children and wants her store to be a one-stop shop for mothers, the release stated.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3JbdJ2e.