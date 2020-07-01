Asked which show he was most upset to miss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barry Gabel, senior vice president of marketing and sponsorship sales at Live Nation in Chagrin Falls, said every single one of them.
“There’s nothing like being outdoors during the summertime or being indoors, seeing your favorite band,” Gabel said. “But right now, it’s more important to listen to what our science is saying, what the health providers are saying, and we’ll all be together soon enjoying our favorite artists but right now it’s about doing the right thing, being safe.”
Gabel spoke with the Cleveland Jewish News June 24, two days after tour promoter Live Nation announced its first drive-in concerts series, “Live from the Drive-In.” The set of nine shows will take place from July 10 through July 12 in Nashville, Tenn.; Maryland Heights, Mo.; and Noblesville, Ind.
Singer Brad Paisley will headline shows in all three cities, while fellow country artists Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi will also perform in Nashville at Nissan Stadium. Nelly will perform in Maryland Heights, near St. Louis.
Concertgoers will be able to drive into the parking lots of the amphitheaters – a maximum of four people per car – and will have two empty parking lot spaces in between each vehicle so fans can watch and party from their designated individual tailgating zones. Attendees are encouraged to bring food, drinks and chairs, setting up around their cars to view the performers from the stage and also from the large LED screens.
All venue staff are required to wear masks, and Live Nation requests that attendees wear masks upon arrival, where there will be contact-less ticket scanning through their windows. Masks are not required once fans are in their designated tailgate areas, and Live Nation is not requiring fans to wear gloves.
Asked if a drive-in concerts series in Cleveland is a possibility, Gabel said, “I think we want to see how all of this works out in Nashville, Indiana and in St. Louis, but we’re going to try and do everything in our power to do things safe and make it comfortable for the artists and the fans as well as employees, so you never know.”
Gabel said the entertainment company is at the mercy of national and local municipalities.
“Because we’re the biggest concert promoter in the world, we can’t just open up one venue,” Gabel said.
He noted “everything is connected” and said, when a band goes on tour, it might want to visit 10 or 12 markets. Because of different protocols and opening dates, he said, “to get a routing, at this point, is almost impossible. Every municipality and every state has a different guideline.”
He stressed safety as Live Nation’s top priority.
“The No. 1 rule for us is making sure the customer is safe, making sure our fans are safe, the bands are safe and our employees are safe,” Gabel said. “As soon as we feel that it’s comfortable to do shows, ... as long as we can make sure that everybody is safe, we’ll start cranking it up again, but right now the most important thing is to listen to what our leaders in the health industry are telling us quite honestly, and it’s not necessarily time to have large gatherings.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.