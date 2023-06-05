Repair the World, a Jewish service organization, recently named Solon resident Celia Livshin as its senior director of national partnerships, where she hopes to cultivate connections for the Jewish Service Alliance on a global scale.
This position isn’t the first Jewish nonprofit work Livshin has been a part of, her most recent involvement was with BBYO – this transition brings an end to Livshin’s decade-long participation with BBYO, where she coached professionals across the Midwest, East Coast, and Canada to create opportunities and programs allowing thousands of teens to find their home in the Jewish world, according to a press release.
“Any transition, especially after 10 years with the same organization, has its challenges,” Livshin told the Cleveland Jewish News. “The Repair community is so welcoming and the culture is inspiring and fun to be a part of.”
Since its start in 2009, Repair the World has focused on uniting young adults with a passion for community service. Volunteers are connected with Jewish organizations and encouraged to meet the needs of those around them through their commitments to service. The organization aims to bring about social change while shining a light on Jewish values.
Livshin said that this is part of its “dual impact.”
“We sit at the intersection of Jewish values and social change,” Livshin said. “We impact our participants and their connection to their Jewish values and learning, and we impact the communities in which we serve, meeting pressing local needs, creating social change and building bridges across lines of difference.”
As the senior director of national partnerships strategy, Livshin will work to broaden Repair’s national partnerships with Jewish nonprofits and engagement organizations. There are over 10,000 volunteers through the partnership program that have contributed countless hours of service to their communities.
Livshin said she feels “fortunate to live in one of the communities that Repair impacts.”
“Celia brings knowledge, relationships, and strategic insight to Repair as we work to broaden our partnerships throughout the country,” Shana Bloom, chief program officer at Repair the World, said in the release. “We are excited to have her on board and believe her experience and expertise are a perfect fit with Repair’s mission, which sits at the intersection of social change Jewish connection, and learning.”
Potential volunteers can get involved through Repair’s local food drives, community clean-up days, Jewish history tours and other opportunities to give back to those that need it most. It also offers Jewish learning services for families just starting to connect to their Jewish roots.
Livshin lives in Cleveland, OH with her husband, Gene, and their three children.
Karyssa Rose is a student at Cleveland State University and writes for the student newspaper, The Cleveland Stater.