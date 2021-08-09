Chef Rocco Whalen of Fahrenheit and Chef Matt Mytro of Flour will host “Flourish,” a virtual fundraiser to benefit the Cuyahoga County Public Library Foundation at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26.
Proceeds from the virtual event will support youth literacy programs through the library system.
Attendees have their choice of two kits – the Flourish Food Kit, which feeds two for $125, and the Flourish Party Kit, which feeds eight for $600. The food kit comes with appetizers, cocktails, fresh tomato mozzarella salad and bread, and a chicken piccata entree with tomato pomodoro sauce over fresh pasta from Flour. For the cocktails, add your own vodka. The party kits also come with charcuterie appetizers, cocktails, fresh tomato mozzarella salad and bread, and chicken piccata entree with tomato pomodoro sauce over fresh pasta from Flour. It also includes a bottle of Whalen’s red wine, a bottle of white wine and cork coasters. For the cocktails, add your own vodka.
Flourish Food Kits and Party Kits are on sale now, and can be picked up at one of two Cuyahoga County Public Library branches on Aug. 25 or Aug. 26: the Beachwood branch at 25501 Shaker Blvd. or the Fairview Park branch at 21255 Lorain Road.
Additionally, there will be a silent auction, with items for bid like a Michael Angelo’s wine tour; a craft beer experience at Market Garden Brewery and tickets to a Cleveland Indians game and ceremonial first pitch. The auction opens Aug. 24.
Tickets and kits can be purchased at cuyahogalibrary.org/flourish. Orders must be placed by Aug. 16.