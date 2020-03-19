For Abigail Norris Turner – an infectious diseases epidemiologist who specializes in sexual and reproductive health and HIV – the COVID-19 pandemic is fascinating as well as frightening.
“Because I have done a lot of work internationally over my career, when there have been emerging outbreaks in different parts of the world that relate to infectious diseases, I’m very interested in them and curious about them,” Turner told the Cleveland Jewish News on March 11.
Turner, who works at The Ohio State University, is a researcher who does not provide clinical care or treat patients. She is trained to look at communicable diseases and the factors that put people at higher-risk of more severe outcomes if they acquire disease.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided guidelines on how to reduce the spread of coronavirus, including instructions for hand washing and suggesting people avoid public gatherings. Turner said both of those approaches are highly effective.
“You have to be exposed to this virus in order to become infected with it so washing your hands reduces the risk that the mucous membranes of your body will come in contact with the virus,” she said. “There’s such a close connection between what’s on your hands and what goes into your body.”
When it comes to social distancing, Turner said it’s just a matter of math.
“If you’re not interacting with as many people, you’re cutting down on the number of people that you’re exposed to who might be a case,” she said. “This is really the scenario where people are infected but not symptomatic yet so they don’t know they are potentially infectious.”
Turner gives an example of what happens when a sick person coughs on you, and you breathe in the virus through their respiratory droplets.
“The period between that moment and when you develop symptoms is called the incubation period, and that is anywhere from two to 14 days, but the average time is more like four to seven days,” she said. “There’s some data that suggests that while you are unwell, then you’re infectious, but when those symptoms have resolved, your likelihood of transmitting it to someone else is much lower.
“There’s so much we don’t yet know, and are trying to figure out right now, so everything’s changing all the time.”
In Turner’s opinion, COVID-19 can be controlled using measures to “reduce the burden of disease.”
“That could mean a vaccine, quarantine of healthy people who might have been exposed or travel restrictions,” she said.
“(Eliminating the disease) might one day might be possible but right now, given the number of cases circulating in the United States, we’re not on the verge of eliminating this disease. It’s not possible anymore to find everyone who’s a positive case and keep that person in isolation until they’ve recovered and break the transmission chain.”.
Turner says the current pandemic response is “in a mitigation phase now.”
“Instead of eliminating the disease, we’re trying to flatten the curve, which makes the spikes less high in terms of the number of people who are going to become infected,” she said. “Quarantining exposed but healthy people, isolating sick people, reducing travel or large group gatherings – each of those reduces the total number of cases that we might end up with. ... Every little thing that any of us does to just chip away at that overall case count is also chipping away at the proportion who will have those serious outcomes.”
Turner said there is a need for the development of a COVID-19 vaccine or new medications to treat patients. Although she is not a pharmacologist, she also added there are at least three FDA-approved medications already on the market – normally used to treat other illnesses – that might work to fight the coronavirus, and researchers are testing them in controlled clinical trials.
“One of them is Chloroquin, a really old medication which (has been used) to treat malaria; another one is Kaletra, a medication that is normally used to treat HIV; and the third one is Remdesivir, that was most recently considered as a potential drug against Ebola,” she said. “It’s all experimental at this point.”