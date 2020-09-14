United Way of Greater Cleveland hosted its first virtual annual community meeting Sept. 10, convening local and national leaders to discuss poverty, systemic racism and the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic on Greater Clevelanders.
Wes Moore, CEO of Robin Hood Foundation, one of the nation’s largest anti-poverty forces in the nation, delivered the keynote address.
He shared his personal experiences fighting the root causes of poverty and how employing common-sense solutions can help change one of the greatest threats to our country.
“Poverty is a choice,” Moore said in a news release. “But it’s not the choice of the individual or the family that is feeling the oppressive weight of poverty. It’s our choice. It’s society’s choice. The National Academy of Sciences estimates that poverty costs our nation anywhere between $800 billion and $1.1 trillion a year in lost productivity, criminal justice costs and reparative initiatives. This is not something that has no impact on us; it has an impact on every one of us.”
Joining Moore on the panel were: Dr. Toby Cosgrove, distinguished chair of United Way of Greater Cleveland’s Impact Institute and executive adviser at the Cleveland Clinic and Google Cloud Healthcare and Life Sciences; Bill Lacey, president and CEO of GE Lighting, a Savant company; and Marsha A. Mockabee, president & CEO of the Urban League of Greater Cleveland.
Cosgrove discussed the progress made by United Way’s Impact Institute since its launch last June, including right to counsel legislation enacted on July 1, 2020, and the key, cross-sector partnerships necessary to advance the law. Cleveland families living at or below the federal poverty line across Cleveland and facing eviction now have the right to free legal counsel through The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland.
Lacey shared how the pandemic and the modern-day civil rights movement has brought a sense of urgency to solve the issues facing Clevelanders. He noted that the fuel that will be needed to solve these issues is a spirit of endurance and collaboration, and one step GE Lighting is taking is to help bridge the digital divide is to help provide computers and Broadband internet access to those who need them.
Mockabee echoed Lacey’s sentiments by stressing that collaboration is in the DNA of the Urban League of Greater Cleveland. She also discussed the collaborative work done by the Racism as a Public Health Crisis working group, highlighting the Urban League’s role in eliminating poverty, as well as its focus on the issues of education and making a living wage possible for more Clevelanders.
Augie Napoli, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Cleveland, unveiled a comprehensive community assessment report, completed in partnership with the Center for Community Solutions, The report includes significant data and statistics that illustrate the decades-long poverty crisis in Greater Cleveland, which has been further compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. An executive summary and the full report are available at unitedwaycleveland.org/community.
Napoli reiterated the organization’s continued commitment to advancing its race, diversity, equity and inclusion work.
“Cleveland is at a tipping point,” he said in the release. “Among the 50 largest cities in the nation, we rank worst in child poverty. Cleveland is second from the bottom in poverty for the working poor, and we have the third worst record for seniors in poverty in the nation. United Way of Greater Cleveland will not accept this as a reality, Data shows that systemic racism has magnified the hardships for the Black and brown members of our community.
“Through collaboration and coordination, we will measure our work against a specific set of goals United Way will set by concentrating on specific areas of work within the three most vulnerable populations in Greater Cleveland: children, the working poor and seniors. This framework for agency investments will activate in 2021, and we will place a strong emphasis in our grant-making on minority-led organizations serving minority populations.”
Russ Mitchell, news anchor and managing editor at 3News – WKYC Studios in Cleveland, was the host.