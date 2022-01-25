Intel’s decision to build invest $20 billion in a chip manufacturing project in New Albany is a transformational win for Central Ohio that will lead to further growth in the region, local officials told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Intel Corp. formally announced Jan. 21 plans to build two semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Licking County, investing $20 billion in the project, which represents the largest single private sector company investment in Ohio’s history, a news release from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office said.
The two facilities are expected to be completed by 2025 and are estimated to bring more than 20,000 new jobs to Central Ohio and $2.8 billion in income for the state, the news release said. More than 140 existing Ohio businesses across the state are already Intel suppliers, and the project is expected to bring additional new businesses to Ohio to support the supply chain, the release added.
Ohio House Jewish Caucus members David Leland, D-Columbus, and Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, both told the CJN they see the investment as not only a major victory for the region, but also a catalyst for even greater growth.
“Growth begets growth and Intel’s decision will mean other companies, those that are related to Intel’s business and others, will take a hard look at central Ohio when making location decisions,” Leland said.
Weinstein called the news “a terrific win for Ohio,” adding the Intel project could serve as “the anchor point of what looks like could be a potentially new industry” for the region.
Leland sees the same potential, especially given the talent he sees at local universities such as The Ohio State University in Columbus.
“Clearly the combination of a first-class university system with cutting edge technology employment opportunities spells dynamic growth for our community,” he said.
Leland said having Intel manufacturing in New Albany will provide a wide range of benefits for the community.
“The multiplier effect here will be enormous – for all facets of the economy,” he said. “Thousands of people will have money to spend—and they are going to spend it here.”
Weinstein said that while the benefits of having Intel in Central Ohio are “absolutely fantastic” it is important that there is “equitable access to the jobs.”
He said this means strong schools across the state to prepare students for these opportunities as well as parental leave and access to early childhood education to provide more people with access to those opportunities.
It’s not only about investment in technology or infrastructure, but also about “recognizing the investment in humans, the investment in people and in families and in the communities where these businesses will be,” Weinstein said.
That investment includes a good quality of life for all Ohioans no matter their background, race, religion or sexual orientation, he said.