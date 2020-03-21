Northeast Ohio philanthropic organizations created a Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, where almost $4 million was raised as of March 18 to put toward local nonprofits on the frontlines of the pandemic.
The 18 initial organizations contributing include the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, the Cleveland Foundation, United Way of Greater Cleveland and Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation, according to a news release.
The response fund was created to provide assistance in conjunction with the public health response, and expand local resources to address the complex range of impacts of the outbreak. It will deploy resources to “urgent health, basic human services and economic needs of disproportionately impacted communities and individuals,” according to the release, and support organizations that provide safety nets like housing assistance, food pantries, homelessness response, credit counseling and more.
The fund will not support individuals and is limited to nonprofits. However, individuals may contribute to the fund at bit.ly/2xLuW1s.