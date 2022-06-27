Boards of education have done nothing to change their gun-free policies on campus or have actively resolved to oppose House Bill 99 in the eastern suburbs of Cleveland and beyond.
House Bill 99 was signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine June 13, allowing teachers to be armed in schools with just 24 hours of initial instruction and eight hours of annual re-qualification.
The Ohio Legislature took up the matter following the May 24 Uvalde, Texas school shooting in which 19 children and six adults were killed.
Beachwood City Schools’ board of education is poised to take up a resolution June 27 that would affirm its existing policy, which allows only police to be armed.
Superintendent Robert P. Hardis told the Cleveland Jewish News that Beachwood has a police officer stationed at each school daily.
“No other staff, nor anybody else is allowed to possess firearms on school property,” Hardis said. “This resolution reaffirms that stance.”
Hardis said he heard the Beachwood teachers union was supportive of the resolution.
Speaking for himself, he said, “I believe fundamentally that more guns make a school less safe, not safer, and to me that is the spirit of this resolution.”
Hardis added, “I am incredibly confident that our police officers who are in our buildings every day, that if there were an active shooter situation in one of our buildings, the officer who is in that building will immediately go toward the threat and immediately engage that person to protect our staff and students.”
In addition he said, “For me, rather than have our staff focus on getting out their guns, getting out their ammunition in those split seconds and minutes when there’s danger, what we train for, what they are trained for and what we want their attention to be solely focused on is how quickly they can get and lead as many children as possible to safety.”
Prior to DeWine’s signature on the bill, Cleveland Heights-University Heights school board unanimously approved a resolution June 7 opposing House Bill 99 and seeking stricter gun control laws and providing funding for mental health services in schools.
On June 14, Shaker Heights’ board of education unanimously approved a resolution seeking passage of stricter gun laws and condemning House Bill 99.
“The Shaker Heights Board of Education in partnership with the Shaker Heights Teacher Association supports the immediate consideration and passage of stricter gun laws that provide enhanced background checks, re-enact the ban on semi-automatic rapid-fire assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, enables red-flag weapon seizures in the case of threat or mental illness, safe storage regulations and repeals immunity for gun manufacturers from liability,” the Shaker Heights resolution reads in part. It directs the superintendent to forward the resolution to state officials, including the speaker of the Ohio House and the U.S. Senate majority and minority leaders.
Solon schools are gun-free, Tamara Strom, communications director for Solon City Schools, told the CJN in a June 24 email.
“Our school campus and buildings are gun-free zones,” she wrote. “Current district policy prohibits anyone other than on-duty Solon police officers from carrying firearms or weapons of any kind into our schools. We do not foresee a change in that policy.”
On June 13, Cleveland Municipal School District school board unanimously approved a resolution to retain gun-free zones in its schools.
The same day, the school board of Columbus City Schools said it was “disappointed” DeWine signed the bill.
“The Columbus Board of Education will not change current district policy and will continue to prohibit the carrying of weapons on all district property by any Columbus City Schools staff, students and members of the public,” the statement on the district’s website reads. “Our decision is driven by the needs of our students, staff and community. Arming educators is not a solution to gun violence. Solving the problem of gun violence requires a community solution.”