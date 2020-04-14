Izzy Lashley was elected regional president and Tovah Elia was elected religious and cultural vice president of the National Federation of Temple Youth Northeastern Lakes region, which covers Cleveland, Erie, northern New York state and Ontario, Canada.
Izzy’s goals are to strengthen membership in all of the region’s cities and modernize the region by revamping the group’s constitution, according to a news release. She has been involved in NFTY-related activities since sixth grade, including creating the junior youth group at Temple Emanu El in Orange. She has been a madrichah, or teaching assistant in the temple’s religious school for five years. She is active in National Honor Society and the Academic Challenge team.
Izzy, 16, is a resident of Lyndhurst and a junior at Charles F. Brush High School in Lyndhurst.
Tovah, 17, has been involved in NFTY activities since seventh grade. Her focus includes teaching new music, introducing new service themes and creating a new program with other board members about environmental sustainability around the world, according to the release. She has served as the Temple Emanu El’s religious and cultural vice president for two years, as well as being a temple youth group song leader for the past four years.
As a junior at Solon High School, Tovah plays guitar for the school’s top jazz band, “Jazz Ensemble 1,” enjoys basketball and is a member of Girl Up, which focuses on empowering young women.