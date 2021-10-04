Naomi Shapiro, a former Pepper Pike resident who served as a lone soldier in the Israel Defense Forces for over three years, was named a recipient of a HESEG Foundation scholarship.
Created by Canadians Gerry Schwartz and Heather Reisman in 2005, the foundation provides annual scholarships to a select group of former lone soldiers that offer full tuition coverage for their entire higher education degree, plus living expenses. After a year-long selection process, a few lone soldiers are selected to be part of that year’s cohort.
Shapiro, 24, lives in Jerusalem and is preparing to start law school at Hebrew University, double majoring in law and international relations. Following her service in the IDF, her final rank was first lieutenant. Shapiro graduated from the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood and Laurel School in Shaker Heights.
Her involvement as part of this year’s cohort was set to begin at the beginning of October, coinciding with the start of her law school journey.
“Among lone soldiers, it is a well-known scholarship because the monetary element is great,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News Sept. 22 while in Northeast Ohio for the High Holy Days. “HESEG has a great reputation. A lot of lone soldiers apply for it, and I knew a lot of my friends had applied for it in the past. Many were also applying this year, so I knew I should give it a shot.”
Shapiro said being chosen for the scholarship meant a lot, not just because it would support her through college.
“It’s a very selective scholarship, so just being selected at all is a huge honor,” she said. “I knew the odds were pretty slim. So, I was surprised when I got the news a few weeks ago. I feel grateful to be part of the organization. It feels like a big honor.”
Along with the financial support, participants are also given access to the HESEG alumni community, including mentors in Israel and recipients who are integrated into areas of Israeli society, including law, government, technology, the arts and education.
“As a lone soldier, I knew from my service in the army that community is hugely important,” Shapiro said. “When you don’t have family in Israel, to build a community is sort of the main way to meet new people. Also, a big element of the scholarship is community service. I thought it would be beneficial while I am in school to be part of an organization that helps provide me with a community but also focuses on serving the community too.”
Shapiro said her HESEG involvement, especially the element of community support, will help her achieve her post-military goals.
“Having that network is hugely important, knowing that there are other people who were lone soldiers and went to university like me,” she said. “And knowing I have other people who understand what I’m going through, I think that will help me get through my education. It gives me some external support where I otherwise may be lacking.”
Noting there is “something to be said about being part of an organization that has a reputation for helping others,” Shapiro said she’s confident in her future following her service and schooling.
“I’m hoping to get through my degree successfully, find work that I find meaningful and that helps the community, and make friends along the way,” she said. “I want to feel like I can help people with everything I’ve learned.”
And her father, Jerry Isaak-Shapiro, former head of school of Mandel JDS from 2003 to 2020 and current national executive director of the American Friends of Kidum, said he couldn’t be prouder.
“We’ve been supportive of Naomi’s choices during her entire journey,” he said. “Her decision to make aliyah, to draft into the IDF, becoming an officer – every step along the way was thoughtful and meaningful. Her receiving the HESEG scholarship is a tremendous honor.”