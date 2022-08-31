Our book, “The Great Age Reboot, Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow” tells the story of longevity becoming the greatest disruptor ever, and how you can take advantage of it.
Scientific research in aging mechanisms is advancing like information technology did in the last decade: exponentially. Over the last 150 years life expectancy at birth in the United States has increased from about 41 to 78 years. This gain in life expectancy since 1870 has occurred in a relatively straight line of about 2 1/2 year gain every 10 years. Initially due to improvements in sanitation and infant health, and later in management of chronic diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes.
And research indicates we are likely (80-plus% likely, we believe) to get a 30-year exponential jump in life expectancy. In the next 10 years – you’re about to be able to live longer and younger. This jump in how long you will live is due to exponential progress in aging research (I like Diamondis’ explanation of this exponential progress – 30 linear steps is 30 yards; but 30 exponential steps – 1,2,4,8,16,32 – is 26 times around the earth). That’s how fast research in aging mechanisms is progressing, and how important this disruptor will be for you and for society.
Pick any age – say you are 55 – your life expectancy was 74 when you were born – it is now 82. We expect it to be closer to 115 – but you’ll be a lot younger than today as you get to 115. That jump – 30 or more years of living in just 10 years – is unprecedented.
You may be asking, what does this longevity look like? What should you do to prepare to be younger? After all, who wants to live longer if it just means living older?
Nobody.
But hear us out: you won’t just be living longer. Instead, you’ll be extending the period between ages 30 and 60 to between 30 and 90. And due to longer working lives you and society will be able to afford it. The Great Age Reboot is all about opportunity. The opportunity to change every life – yours too – for the better – and the opportunity to stop the worry about the Medicare and Social Security Trust funds running out of money – the CBO predicts all the trust funds will be bankrupt by the early 2030s and that the USA’s population increase will decline in percentage terms to less than during the 1930s depression – and the opportunity to considerably reduce inequality. (Those subjects need more space so we will discuss them next week).
To further tease next week’s article, and to be specific the CBO predicts the USA’s population will grow by only 34 million more by 2050; we think using their birth rate and immigration numbers, but the Great Age Reboot prediction on death rates, that our population growth will be closer to 117 million – a 250% difference in growth rates, and that will create a great economic boom.
We have selected 14 of the most prominent areas of aging research to keep your eyes on as great game changers for longevity (there are many more). Now you may be asking what are the 14 areas and why haven’t you heard about this or why hasn’t your doctor told you about it – it is because the research is now advancing so fast in each of the 14 areas it is tough to keep up. The 14 areas of exponential gains are:
Stem cell production without immunogenicity; and repair of dysfunctional cells (generating cells that can substitute and replace original cells and function as if original cells)
Autophagy with and without intermittent fasting and from five-day calorie/sugar/ protein restriction (a process of recycling parts that makes you younger)
Senolytics including therapeutic plasma exchange (the harvesting of old cells and proteins that make neighbors old)
Gene editing (CRISPr and CAS9 and improvements) with immunomodulation (modifying your genes to get rid of errors and genes that make you age)
Induced Tissue Regeneration (resetting your genes to their original factory settings)
Epigenetic reprogramming and rebooting (resetting the switches that govern which of your genes are on or off back to their original settings)
Telomere regeneration (allowing your repair systems to repair you longer)
Immunotherapy and immunologic targeting (uses your immune system to get rid of cancer, and other chronic diseases)
Hormetic hyperbaric oxygen therapy (using oxygen in ways that trick the body to increase tissue repair mechanisms)
Mitochondrial restoration and elimination of obesity and its consequences with white to brown fat transformation
Microbiome reprogramming and photomodulation (using the bacteria and other organisms that inhabit your body and intestine and energy therapies to help you reboot to younger)
Reducing inflammaging (reducing inflammation in your body)
Bionic bodies (artificially created organs and tissues)
Proteostasis (keeping your proteins like they were when you were younger)
Here are two examples of the exponential progress in rebooting taken from “The Great Age Reboot” book:
1. On May 7, 2020, a research article reported that scientists in India and Los Angeles had combined in a study of epigenetic reprogramming to make a 107-week-old rat (the human equivalent of 104 years old) with four injections of a readily available substance a 30-week-old rat (about 35 years old in human terms). Imagine if we can do that for you – human trials have begun.
2. Elimination of a gene mutation in liver cells that produces an abnormal amyloid and causes 25% to 30% of heart failure was reported in two animal species. It has been thought its use in humans with heart failure might extend life expectancy from less than six months to more than 18 years in people who could only literally sit and watch TV as their ejection fractions (the fraction of blood in the left ventricle of the heart that is sent to the rest of the body with each heart contraction) were below 12%. In its first human test in Australia this gene editing reversed heart failure in seven of the 12 amyloid caused heart failure patients, and increased ejection fractions to around 35%. These seven have gone from a life in a chair to playing ball and swimming with their grandkids.
And in New Zealand, such gene editing is being tested to radically reduce the risk of high LDL cholesterol causing heart disease and strokes by editing out a gene that inhibits LDL from being metabolized. And since most cancers are caused by a gene error, a huge amount of research is now devoted to finding inexpensive ways of targeting such genes. Indeed, all signs point to a near future where genetic diseases become entirely curable.
It’s important to remember that it’s still early days, and these examples are only a few of the exponential gains that mean to us that with an 80% or more probability to be able to be 40 at calendar age 90.
That’s what we are telling you – between the advances in medicine and the choices you make – that you will have the ability to not only live longer, but live younger and live better. Yes, illness and accidents will happen, and they won’t always be your fault. But as COVID-19 has shown, your choices and health before you get the illness or accident will influence substantially the likelihood of the risk that illness has for you. And add the advances that will soon be here, and much will change. What if we were to tell you that you’d feel 45 when you were 80, 55 when you were 95 to 100, and an active 75 when you’re well over 120? Let’s face it: that’s an entirely different proposition.
Specifically, that means the following:
1. Personal decisions (medical and financial, good and bad) matter more when the consequences last longer.
2. This great societal disruptor will cause growing pains, but is ultimately a positive development. Society will have the resources to manage these extended life spans since longevity is not the problem; it is the cure.
NEXT: In the next two weeks in the CJN, we will discuss these last two concepts and the huge economic and social benefits this longevity disruptor can bring to you and to society if you and the policy makers get it right to help you and others think through these issues is really why we wrote the book.