Lorain County lost a pillar of its Jewish community Aug. 24 with the death of its last Holocaust survivor Erwin Froman.
“He was everything to everybody,” Arnie Milner of Birmingham told the Cleveland Jewish News on Aug. 25. “He is the one person in our congregation, in my mind, that is irreplaceable. No one could ever live up to what this guy did for us.”
Froman, 91, was born Sept. 29, 1928, in Romania and died at St. Mary of the Woods, an assisted living facility in Avon, following a brief illness.
He immigrated to America in 1949, settling in New York City, where he worked as a butcher. Milner recalls Froman moving to Lorain and joining Agudath B’nai Israel Synagogue in the late 1950s after buying a kosher butcher shop in downtown Lorain to be closer to his sisters. He named it Froman’s.
Milner has fond memories of visiting the butcher shop as a child.
“The first thing he would do when I walked in was hand me a slice of bologna, and in a way, when I look at it now, it wasn’t like it was a slice of bologna, it was really like a slice of love,” Milner said. “When we were growing up, we had, I would guess, 25 or more Holocaust survivors at our synagogue, and ... those were the ones that had so much more love in their hearts. I’d think it would be the opposite, but they were the ones that always were hugging us.”
Froman knew every family at Agudath B’nai Israel in those days. He was described as the person members went to when they needed help solving a problem.
Milner credits Froman with starting the community’s chevra kadisha and said he would often take on an active role during services.
“He taught us how to take care of our own and explained to us that this is the last great honor you can do for somebody,” Milner said. “He wasn’t a cantor, but he had a very nice voice and he would do a lot of our services, and I’m not kidding, when you would hear him chant the prayers, you could feel thousands of years of Judaism coming out of him. That’s how heartfelt he was.”
Despite only receiving a fourth-grade education, Froman was compelling and smart, Milner said before bringing up a recent story.
After Froman started leaving his residence St. Mary of the Woods less frequently, a Lorain-based rabbi and his brother, a Chicago-based rabbi, visited the Holocaust survivor during Purim. They brought the Megillah and asked Froman if he would like to read a couple chapters.
“He sat there and he recited the first few chapters by heart – he never looked at the Megillah,” Milner said. “He remembered that from when he was like 13 years old. He never forgot it.”
Milner visited Froman every Thursday at 3 p.m. for the last six years. He said Froman always gave him an hourlong Hebrew lesson then spoke about his village and his life before coming to America.
“Everybody that’s a survivor has a story you can’t believe (and) he had so many,” said Milner, who started the Yom Hashoah program in Lorain County and has dedicated his retirement to Holocaust education.
Recounting one of Froman’s stories of Auschwitz, Milner said, one day the trains didn’t come in – “there was something wrong with the tracks,” – and instead of shutting the crematorium down, guards rounded up 1,000 people and put them on trucks headed for the crematorium.
When they got there, Milner said, “A guard ran up and said, ‘I’ve just been told I need to get 37 people and take them to another labor camp to help build some tunnels.’”
Froman was one of 37 people randomly selected to live out of 1,000.
“He had an unbelievable life,” Milner said before launching into another story.
To prepare for the first night of Rosh Hashanah in 1981, Froman got in the car at 4 a.m. to pick up challahs in Cleveland for the congregation.
When he stopped at a light at the intersection of East 115th Street and Carnegie Avenue, Milner said two armed men ran to Froman’s window and demanded money.
“He floored it, but they still shot at him and hit him in the neck,” Milner said. “He couldn’t have gotten any closer to dying than that. Matter of fact, a policeman pulled up, saw him lying there, put him in the back of his car and took him to the hospital. The policeman went to see him two days later and said, ‘I just wanted to see if you lived because I would have bet 100% that you wouldn’t have.’”
Milner said following Froman’s example made him a better person.
“He showed me how you visit the sick, and he constantly visited the sick in the shut-ins, and he would say, ‘Maybe that’s why God saved me, because I always want to visit the sick in the shut-ins, and maybe he saved me for that,’” Milner recounted. “He said, ‘Maybe because, when I was in Auschwitz, every day I would say a prayer from the Psalms.’”
He recalls asking Froman about the prayer.
“He would say it in Hebrew, and I would say, ‘What is that?’” Milner said, “He would say, ‘It’s interpreted as, I shall not die, but I will live so that I could tell the greatness of the Lord.’”
Froman is survived by a son, Barry Froman, of Phoenix.; a sister, Helen Weingarten of Atlanta; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bertha Froman; wife, Myrna Froman; sons, Neil Mark Froman and Phillip Froman; and eight brothers and sisters.
Graveside services were held on Aug. 27 at Salem Cemetery in Sheffield Township, with Milner officiating.