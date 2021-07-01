Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Lozick Cancer Pavilion, a 10,600-square-foot addition to its existing cancer center. The project was made possible by a donation from The Lozick Family Foundation.
The Lozick Cancer Pavilion’s focus will be on improving the experience of patients by implementing patient and caregiver feedback, according to a news release. The structure, located at the south end of Hillcrest’s campus, will incorporate a home-like healing environment featuring physical spaces tailored to the specific needs of cancer patients.
Design features include abundant natural light, views of green space, natural elements and specially selected artwork.
“The Lozick Cancer Pavilion will be transformative in many ways,” Dr. Richard Parker, president of Hillcrest Hospital, said in the release. “This expansion is solely focused on the patient. Providing world-class care to our patients, and in turn our community, is a commitment we proudly make today and for the future.”
“This project is important for Cleveland Clinic as we celebrate our centennial year. It is the first new capital project breaking ground to kick off our second century of caring for life, researching for health and educating those who serve. The generosity, partnership and commitment to our patients from donors has significant impact in a project like this and other projects throughout our health system.”
Dr. Vinit Makkar, director of Cleveland Clinic regional oncology, East region, said in the release, “We are grateful to The Lozick Family Foundation for their substantial gift which will benefit patients throughout our community. The new facility and expansion will provide a warm and inviting space for patients to seek care.”
Construction plans also include interior renovations of the existing cancer center.
Formal construction is expected to begin in August and be completed in summer 2023.