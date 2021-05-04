Beginning in July, Mariely Luengo will join CNN en Español’s pool of expert panelists on Latin culture and affairs.
Luengo, 34, of Westlake, said she landed the periodic role on the Pan-American Spanish-language news channel as a result of a visitor witness tour she took at a child immigrant detention center in 2019. Several journalists were also on the tour, allowing the group to get to know each other. Remaining friends, the journalists said she should audition for the panelist role but didn’t hear back until recently.
Luengo described the role as “a talking head,” but is excited to speak about the Latin community, specifically as it relates to her work as a nonprofit strategist and involvement at the Julia De Burgos Cultural Arts Center in Cleveland, she said.
“The people on that visit with me follow me on Instagram and saw what I’ve been doing at the center and my passion for what the Latinx community does, what is happening with Gen Z and the major growth we are seeing in the U.S.,” Luengo said. “They also wanted someone specifically in the Midwest because while there are a lot of options on the coasts, sometimes Latinx stories in the middle of the country get lost.”
As a Latin Jew and through her involvement with West Tribe, an organization focused on Jewish living on the west side of Cleveland, Luengo said living in both communities makes her a “really good listener,” a trait she thinks will serve her well when she’s called to discuss topics with other panelists.
“That interrelation is a common conversation between the two, and I get to be lucky because I get to cherry-pick from both cultures, learn from both and bring ideas and methods from one community to the other,” she said. “I also think that being a Jew of color, we try not to choose one or the other, and to be both of our identities in any space we are in. Hopefully, with me being exposed, that helps that mission. I don’t want younger people to feel divided in having to use one persona or the other in different spaces.”
Though it is important to talk about the hard pressing issues like medical racism, lack of community assets, and lack of trust between the Latin community and the system, Luengo said she looks forward to discussing her community in a positive light.
“I want to talk about how good we are,” she said. “We create so much and get credited for so little. I am proud of what we’ve done in this country and what the community will become. So, I just want to brag a little, and hopefully, I don’t embarrass myself too hard.”