The Lyndhurst Aquatic Center and the Brainard Spray Park will not open for the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Patrick A. Ward announced May 21.
“Working with our Pool Director and our City Council, we have been anxiously awaiting clear direction from the State on the operation of public pool facilities for many weeks now,” he wrote in an email to residents.
“Last week it was announced that public pool facilities ‘may’ open. Subsequently the County Board of Health published mandatory and recommended guidelines to be followed and incorporated the CDC’s guidelines therein.
“These extensive and difficult guidelines from the Board of Health and Centers for Disease Control for the operation of Aquatic Facilities, concern for the health of our employees, our residents and the general public, along with the challenges of operating Public pool facilities under such guidelines, has unfortunately led us to the very difficult decision not to open the Lyndhurst Aquatic Center or the Brainard Spray Park this season.”
The Lyndhurst Pool is also in the final process of being re-coated, which will require the pool to be filled for the coating to cure properly, he wrote.