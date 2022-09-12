Rabbi Mendy and Chaya Freedman welcomed over 120 people of all ages to their Lyndhurst home for a CommUnity Torah dedication celebration Sept. 11 for the Lyndhurst Chabad Family Center.
Dedicated by Drs. Daniel and Miriam Weiss, and in memory of Becky Rogers, the community had the opportunity to take part in the dedication by donating anything from a letter to a parsha, or special section.
“It became a community Torah and what we are doing here is all about the community,” Rabbi Mendy Freedman told the Cleveland Jewish News.
By dedicating this Torah, the community could fulfill the mitzvah of writing a Torah scroll, the 613th, or last commandment in the Torah.
Lyndhurst Chabad began operating out of the Freedman’s home in 2014 as grassroots and slowly began to grow, serving those in the Lyndhurst, Mayfield Heights, Highland Heights and Richmond Heights area. A few years later, Lynhurst Chabad moved into a space on Golden Gate Boulevard in Mayfield Heights until the building was sold earlier this year and the Freedman’s returned to serving the community from their home.
Freedman said he met the Weiss couple shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic and they became involved as part of the community, then decided to do something special.
“What we are doing here is really the vision of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menacham Schneerson, which is to go and bring the light of Judaism everywhere,” Freedman said. “What I mentioned in my speech, it’s all about education, it’s all about the next generation.”
To celebrate the completion of the community Torah, attendees gathered in the Freedman’s backyard where there was food and desserts, crafts and balloon fire torches for kids, and popcorn and cotton candy. With singing and dancing, the last letters in the Torah were written and the completed Torah was lifted and paraded through the street.
Daniel Weiss told the CJN that the Chabad is a wonderful congregation and how the Torah speaks to people, adding that if more people listened to the Torah, we would have a better world.
As Lyndhurst Chabad continues to search for a permanent home, Freedman said the community Torah and turnout of the subsequent celebration is a testament to the community.
“It’s the CommUnity Torah and that really shows, it’s the unity of the community coming together,” he said. “That no matter what it is, we’re all uniting together and hopefully God-willing, God knows the time frame, and we’ll find the right place and we’ll be able to have a physical space to call home as well.”