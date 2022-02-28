Lyndhurst Chabad Family Center at 1413 Golden Gate Blvd. in Mayfield Heights is moving – and in turn, seeking a larger space for its growing community.
When it opened in January 2014, co-directors Rabbi Mendy Freedman and his wife, Chaya, operated Lyndhurst Chabad out of their home. By December 2017, Freedman told the Cleveland Jewish News that operations called for a larger space, which prompted their move into the Golden Gate Boulevard building in an approximately 1,300-square-foot space.
But now, the building has been sold and will be turned into a storage unit facility and that is why Lyndhurst Chabad is moving, Freedman said. They were given a deadline of Feb. 28 to vacate the premises, and in the meantime plan to hold some programs at their home and others in larger community spaces until they find a new space.
“Those programs are not stopping,” he said. “We have every intention to continue.”
Freedman said they’re looking at spaces that are 4,000-square-feet in the surrounding communities, but haven’t found their next home yet. Their goal is to find a space that can house classrooms, a library, a main sanctuary, meeting rooms and space for the center’s camp program, Camp Gan Izzy.
“That is a testament to the community, that we’re growing,” he said. “In the current location, we are very tied to what the space allows. For example, we couldn’t host two programs at the same time or schedule one right after the other because we had to break down one space and move it to another. A new, larger location will give us the ability to host multiple programs in different rooms.”
When they do find a new space, Freedman said Lyndhurst Chabad plans to hold a community celebration. Part of that celebration will be the welcoming of a new Torah, dedicated by the Weiss family. The Torah dedication campaign, called the CommUnity Torah, allows for community members to dedicate a letter, word, verse, aliya, chapter, chazak, parsha or special section for different prices. Donors over $360 will have the opportunity to inscribe one of the final letters on the Torah at its welcoming celebration this summer.
“It’s all about unity and unifying the community,” Freedman said. “This way, the Torah will be written collectively by the entire community.”
Freedman said he also wants the community to understand that just because Lyndhurst Chabad is moving, it is not closing up shop. He said that when they sent the community notification out about their intention to move, the general first reaction was, “Oh, they’re closing.”
“But as I wrote in that email to our community, closing one place does not mean we’re finished,” Freedman said. “It is actually the start of a new beginning. A lot of times, when G-d closes one door in front of us, He opens many more. It’s also beautiful in a sense – as we leave the pandemic and this location, we’re starting a new phase. One that is fresh, stronger and better.”
And any decision always ties back to the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Freedman said.
“He said the whole Chabad movement is love,” he said. “Accept everyone with love and care. There is also the concept of having a home – a place where every single Jew can come together to feel safe and to feel at home. Lyndhurst Chabad will always be that place, where we can celebrate Judaism with joy and happiness.”