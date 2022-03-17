The FBI Violent Crime Task Force and Lyndhurst Police Department are requesting assistance identifying a suspected bank robber following a March 16 robbery at Chase Bank, 5332 Mayfield Road.
The male approached the victim teller at about 1:30 p.m., according to a news release, and produced a threatening demand note. The male was given an undisclosed amount of money. He then fled on foot heading southbound on Winchester Road, according to the release.
He is described as a Black male, 6-foot-1 inches, weighing 230 pounds and wearing a beige Lacoste hooded sweatshirt, an olive green/brown face mask, carrying a black book bag and wearing black pants.
Individuals providing assistance can request anonymity when calling the Lyndhurst Police Department or the FBI tip line at 877-324-6446.