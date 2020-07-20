After five years of planning and more than a year of construction that fell behind schedule due to material shortages and other complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, phase one of the Lyndhurst Fire Station’s renovations are almost complete.
The first phase of renovations included the replacement of the station’s garage and the addition of a second level for offices and dorm space for the firefighters. Construction of the garage and second floor was completed this spring, and the firefighters recently began moving into the new dorms on Mayfield Road.
“The architects did a great job doing exactly what we wanted, which was pay homage to the original design of this building,” Lyndhurst Mayor Patrick A. Ward said.
The new fire station needs plumbing and cleaning work to be completed before it can be fully functional, but Ward is hopeful the fire department will be fully moved over soon.
At that time, phase two of the station’s renovations will begin. Phase two will consist of renovations to the firefighters’ old quarters and offices once they fully move into their new space. The old space will be converted into training and exercise facilities for every city department to utilize.
“Our firefighters really have been great sports through all of this renovation,” Ward said.
He commended Fire Chief Michael Carroll for keeping a bed in his office at times during the construction. He also commended the entire crew for being adaptable to changes and setbacks during the pandemic.
“Through it all they have just kept an eye to the positive, and eye on the improvements,” Ward said. “Certainly, this is a big improvement for them.”
Tim Carlin is the Irving I. Stone Editorial Intern at the Cleveland and Columbus Jewish News.