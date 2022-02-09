Lyndhurst Florist, which has been in the same family since 1929, closed its doors for the last time on Jan. 31.
Third-generation owner Thomas Santos, who operated the location with his sister, Sandra Uzell, told the Cleveland Jewish News that the florist at 5268 Mayfield Road was the victim of a “changing world.”
“All of the flowers come out of South America now, and rather than larger chain stores just buying from South American growers, they’ve bought up those growers and control the market and price,” he said. “So, when holidays like Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day, the flowers are channeled to the larger outlets and independents like ourselves come out at the bottom of the list. It’s a much bigger challenge for us smaller florists.”
Lyndhurst Florist opened in 1923 and was operated by another family, until Santos’ grandmother, Grace Piccino, took over the business in 1929. The florist operated on Sunview Road for almost two decades after that, where it also had a few greenhouses, until it moved in 1946 to its current spot. His father, Al Santos, took over after World War II, Santos said, adding his father designed the current building. Piccino died in 1975. When his father died in 1995, his mother headed the shop until 2006. It was then when he and his sister started covering operations, though Santos had been helping out at the family business since 1968.
“We wanted to retire, but the fourth generation didn’t want to take over,” said Santos, 70. “It’s age, but there are also supply chain issues that have been taking a toll on businesses since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. We just decided that if even the problem is short term, it’s going to be another year or two until things get back to normal. It was just time for a change.”
After officially closing on Feb. 1, Santos said he has the month to clear out the building – which is full of “decades of memories.” In March, the space, along with the business itself, will be put on the market. It is his hope they’ll find someone to take it over, Santos said.
“We’re trying to find someone to carry on the name,” he said. “Part of our success is a passion for the job. I enjoyed my years there. When you put all of your blood, sweat and tears into something, it’s had to let go. But, it was time. To our customers, thank you very much. We appreciate your patronage over the years.”
As for what’s next, Santos said he’s going to enjoy retirement.
“I majored in art in college and will probably spend some free time painting,” he said. “I’ll keep active. I can’t sit around and do nothing.”