The city of Lyndhurst held its 97th Home Day event from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11 at Lyndhurst Park, with thousands of people attending for an array of entertainment and food.
“It was amazing,” Lyndhurst Mayor Patrick Ward told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Friday and Saturday, the weather was dry and sunny and all of our food vendors practically sold out, they just did wonderful business. The community organizations were very well received and the entertainment was awesome.”
The weekend, held at the park behind city hall at 5301 Mayfield Road, included live music, carnival games and rides, a magic show, local vendors and a beer garden. A children’s tent was home to new talent daily including face painting, Outback Ray’s animal show, The Amazing Blake, Bubble Wanda’s bubble art, a Daniel Jay Puppet Show and caricature artists.
“I am very proud of what the committee put together,” Ward said. “Everything is about getting the right mix of food choices, community organizations and doing different things.”
The final day began with a pancake breakfast at the Lyndhurst Community Center and a parade down Mayfield Road, beginning at Brush High School and ending at Lyndhurst City Hall. The weekend closed with music by Aftermath, a 1960s band that, according to Ward, had everyone singing, “even the young people.”
“We love people having fun, we love people being together and enjoying the sense of community we try to foster here,” Ward said. “We think that was well accomplished this year and we have already started planning the next.”
Abigail Preiszig is a freelance journalist.