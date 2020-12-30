Lyndhurst man keeps Workmen’s Circle camp alive by digitizing 3,000 old photos

About three years ago, a reoccurring thought kept popping into Mitchell Rose’s mind: What had happened to Camp Vladek, the beloved summer camp he went to as a child in Rock Creek, a village in Ashtabula County?
What 69-year-old Rose didn’t expect was for this question to turn into a years-long quest of research and discovery into the camp’s host organization, the Ohio district of the Workmen’s Circle, a national organization originally founded over a century ago to work for the preservation of Jewish heritage through education efforts and programs, celebrations of Yiddish and Hebrew culture, and a belief in socialism for workers, according to its website.
“There was about a 10-year period Workmen’s Circle had a camp, and I attended that camp 63 years ago when I was 6 years old,” said Rose, a member of Oheb Zedek-Cedar Sinai Synagogue in Lyndhurst, where he also resides. “I had the most marvelous time, and I fell in love with it so much that I searched it out when I was in my 60s. ... I assumed the campsite was paved over, decades earlier.”
Rose’s research started by contacting the Workmen’s Circle Educational Center of Ohio in Cleveland Heights. While the organization has experienced significant alterations to its outlook and programming since its conception, it remains active in its push for Jewish community, enlightened Jewish culture and social justice, according to its website.
After Rose discovered and saw for himself a majority of Camp Vladek’s buildings still stand today – The Nature Conservancy received the land after Workmen’s Circle sold it to another organization years ago – warm feelings of childhood nostalgia continued him down his Camp Vladek quest. He reached out to past campers and counselors, bringing him back to Workmen’s Circle where he saw an opportunity for others to relive moments thought to be lost to time.
“I wanted Workmen’s Circle to conserve the memories,” Rose said. “What are the memories? The photographs.”
Rose set about a year-and-a-half project of digitizing and labeling decades of the organization’s history with about 3,000 archived photos Workmen’s Circle allowed him to use.
Using a scanner, computer and plenty of patience, Rose combed through box after box of memories. He discovered photographs from the I.L. Peretz Workmen’s Circle School in Cleveland that eventually became an adult center for Yiddish classes and cultural programming, and from the Workmen’s Circle Educational Center originally located in South Euclid. Rose even found his own face, at ages 6 and 8, looking back at him during his two summer stints at Camp Vladek mixed in with the thousands of photographs. He also found one of his mother graduating from Yiddish school.
If a photo was too large to digitize in one scan as many were, Rose scanned sections of the photo and then stitched them back together with computer software.
Rose completed the historical archive over six months ago. He incorporated testimonials from campers and Yiddish sheet music of Camp Vladek’s theme song, all to yield a massive ZIP file he divided into four downloadable chunks accessible online to anyone.
“You’ll be going back in history,” Rose said. “You’ll see a whole segment of Judaism that doesn’t exist anymore.”
Rose said his dive into Workmen’s Circle and its history was a volunteer effort that while ignited by personal curiosity, he did for the sake of the organization and the general community.
By taking decades of photographic history and making it easily accessible, Rose believes his years spent over his scanner and computer can provide educational opportunities well into the future.
“It’s important for people to know a big part of Cleveland history,” Rose said. “It was a major, very active organization, and it was very interesting and unique.”
His project was also created for people like him, he said – those who wonder about what happened to their childhood summer camp or Yiddish school from years ago.
“There are so many people who this is dear to, those who actually attended the school or the camp,” Rose said. “The youngest people who even remember the camp are now about 69.”
Rose hopes to grow the photographic collection and fill in gaps between decades. He urges others with photos from Workmen’s Circle or Camp Vladek to email them to him at campvladek@gmail.com.