When Marvin Lockman’s friends and family have a birthday or anniversary, they know exactly who to turn to for a painting of their favorite beloved characters. The 89-year-old artist spent most of his working life making graphic art, and now in his retirement he creates compositions of Disney and other cartoon characters to give away to family.
“I paint for the pleasure of painting, and I have a number of them right now in the living room,” Lockman told the Cleveland Jewish News. “And when someone has an anniversary or birthday, I tell them to come on over and pick one out.”
The Lyndhurst resident has spent most of his life in Northeast Ohio, graduating from Glenville High School before attending Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Institute of Art, all in Cleveland. He went into the service for two years and has worked in art studios, advertisement agencies and as a freelancer.
“Years back, when I was painting what I consider ‘serious painting,’ I started painting animals, birds, eagles – any kind of animal that I could find that I was interested in – and I sold some to an institution in Illinois,” Lockman said.
His art took a back seat as he became busy with other things like managing his daughters’ baseball team in South Euclid-Lyndhurst, which he stuck with for 23 years even after they quit. He continues to stay active by swimming and golfing multiple times a week.
Once he retired from working, Lockman decided to go to Cuyahoga Community College for computer art and learned programs like Photoshop, Illustrator and Dreamweaver. There he entered a competition to design the Tri-C annual schedule book. With these additional skills, he often will Photoshop family photographs to include family members who weren’t there to be in the picture.
“I like to take some families pictures, and I Photoshop them and try to make them funny,” he said. “... They’re always looking to see which photo adds a new person that wasn’t there. It’s like a game.”
His artwork also extends to creating hundreds of greeting cards, anything from sympathy to birthdays, anniversaries and baby namings.
“My wife likes to give me some of the ideas for what she thinks that she would like to see, so I try to work the artwork and the copy into some of the things she has in mind,” Lockman said. “We bounce ideas back and forth.”
Always a handyman, Lockman will often fix up and paint items for family member’s like a broken eagle that his son placed over the garage door. He also paints the cement garden statues from nurseries or creates his own sculptures.
“So, if I get tired of doing one thing, I go to sculpting. If that’s good enough, I go to garden statues,” he said. “Back and forth with all these different things.”
Lockman said he started enthusiatically painting more during COVID-19 when there wasn’t anywhere else to go and has been painting consistently since.
“I think I’d go crazy if I didn’t have all of this to do,” Lockman said.