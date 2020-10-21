Beachwood Police Chief Kelly J. Stillman confirmed the body of a 31-year-old male was found at Hotel Indigo on Park East in Beachwood over the weekend.
The man was identified as Patrick Titas of Lyndhurst, according to the Beachwood Law Department.
The body was found on Oct. 18 after Titas’ parents asked the Lyndhurst Police Department to conduct a welfare check after not hearing from him for more than a week.
Officers initially visited his home on Harwich Road, but were told by his roommate he was self-quarantining at a hotel in Beachwood after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
“Lyndhurst pinged his phone and got a pretty accurate geo-location of where the phone was at and what type of vehicle he was driving,” Stillman told the CJN on Oct. 21. “They asked us for assistance … so our officers started looking around and found his vehicle in the parking lot. They went into the hotel and did a welfare check and that’s when they found him deceased in his hotel room.”
Stillman said there were no signs of foul play, suicide or narcotic overdose.
“It’s an unknown cause,” Stillman said. “The scene was processed and all evidence was turned over to the medical examiner’s department for further investigation.”
Attempts to reach the medical examiner were unsuccessful.