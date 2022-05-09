Lyndhurst police are looking for a stolen vehicle in connection with a drive-by shooting of a man who was sitting in a parked car outside 5412 Mayfield Road, which took place at about 6:30 p.m. May 8.
The victim was Dailyn B. Ferguson, 23, owner of DF Kickz, who was listed in critical condition as of the May 9 news release.
Specifically, police are looking for a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta with a last known Ohio registration of HBG7262, according to a May 9 release from Police Chief Patrick A. Rhode. The Jetta is blue and has heavily tinted windows on all sides. The vehicle was reported stolen May 1 in Warrensville Heights.
“Preliminary information indicates that a dark-colored vehicle (unknown make/model) pulled into the parking lot and opened fire on the victim when he was sitting inside the vehicle,” a May 8 news release from Rhode reads. “The suspect vehicle immediately fled the scene, south on Biltmore Road.”
Ferguson was shot in the head and was transported to Cleveland Clinic – Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights.
The Lyndhurst Police Department detective bureau is investigating with assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lyndhurst police at 440-442-1234, ext. 181.
Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County is also taking tips at 216-25CRIME or 216-252-7463 with the potential of cash rewards if information leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.