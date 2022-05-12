A 23-year-old man who was injured in a drive-by shooting on Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst on May 8 died from his injuries in what police are now calling a homicide, according to a May 12 news release from Police Chief Patrick A. Rhode.
Dailyn B. Ferguson was sitting in his car in front of his business DF Kickz, located at 5412 Mayfield Road, in what Rhodes said “appears to be a targeted attack.”
Police were looking for a stolen Volkswagen Jetta in connection with the shooting, which took place at about 6:30 p.m. and was caught on surveillance video.
The Jetta has an Ohio license plate registration of HBG7262, according to Rhode. The Jetta is blue and has heavily tinted windows on all sides. The vehicle was reported stolen May 1 in Warrensville Heights.
“Preliminary information indicates that a dark-colored vehicle (unknown make/model) pulled into the parking lot and opened fire on the victim when he was sitting inside the vehicle,” a May 8 news release from Rhode reads. “The suspect vehicle immediately fled the scene, south on Biltmore Road.”
Ferguson was shot in the head and was transported to Cleveland Clinic – Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights.
The Lyndhurst Police Department detective bureau is investigating with assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lyndhurst police at 440-442-1234, ext. 181.
Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County is also taking tips at 216-25CRIME or 216-252-7463 with the potential of cash rewards if information leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.