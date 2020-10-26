The Macaron Tea Room will open at Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere in 2021.
The new tea room and bakery will offer dine-in and traditional full-tea services as well as a full-service bakery. All food and baked goods inside the bakery will be made from scratch daily and include tea sandwiches, salads, macarons, cookies, keto sweets, gluten free options and a rotating seasonal menu.
“We are passionate about the experiences we provide each patron who comes to Eton, and when we met Alla (Yakimiv) and began hosting her incredible bakery for various pop-up shops, we quickly learned our passions aligned,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises said in a news release. “The Macaron Tea Room will be the perfect addition inside the mall complimenting the other fantastic and unique local boutiques that make up Eton and offering patrons a wonderful experience along with unique, health conscious items like keto baked goods and gluten-free macarons.”
The Macaron Tea Room’s has a location in Broadview Heights, owned by Yakimiv, who was born in Ukraine and came to America in 1989.
“We have been so blessed,” Yakimiv said in the release. “We are excited to announce that we are opening our location inside Eton. With great excitement and anticipation, we will be waiting for you whether you want a cup of tea, a delicious handmade macaron, or share in a nostalgic tea party with the ones you love, we cannot wait to meet you at Eton.”